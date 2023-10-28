CBS Sports Network's 2023 college football schedule isn't slowing down with six games set for Week 9. This week's slate started with two weeknight battles and will conclude with a Saturday quadruple-header. The action kicked off Tuesday night with New Mexico State's 27-24 win over Louisiana Tech in Conference USA play. The league was back in the spotlight again Wednesday evening as conference newcomer Jacksonville State smashed FIU 41-16.

After a two-day break from the FBS action comes a busy Saturday. The loaded schedule started with UMass defeating Army West Point 21-14 followed by Ohio hosting Miami (Ohio) in an afternoon MAC battle before No. 19 Air Force -- one of just nine remaining undefeated FBS teams -- visits Colorado State for a Mountain West showdown in the early evening.

Coverage then concludes with another dose of Mountain West action in the late-night window when Nevada, fresh off snapping the nation's longest losing streak in Week 8, takes on New Mexico.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 9 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -11.5 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

Can anyone stop Air Force? The Falcons are now 7-0 after a Week 8 win at Navy. The Falcons continue to dominate on the ground, owning both the nation's top rushing offense and second-best rushing defense. The passing game even showed life against the Midshipmen as quarterback Zac Larrier -- back way ahead of schedule from a knee injury the week prior -- completed the longest touchdown pass (94 yards) in school history. Air Force could feast again Saturday against a Colorado State defense that ranks near the bottom of the FBS, giving up 466.7 total yards on average. The Rams have also struggled mightily to establish the run, averaging just 79.7 rushing yards per outing.

New Mexico at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Nevada -1.5 | Will the Wolf Pack cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

Nothing has been pretty this season for Nevada. Not even the team's 6-0 win against San Diego State in Week 8. The Wolf Pack will gladly accept any momentum from their first victory in more than 12 months, but an offense averaging just 15.7 points per game paired with a defense averaging 468.7 yards allowed -- second-to-last in the FBS -- is far from a winning formula. New Mexico has suffered from comparable defensive struggles. Opponents are averaging 421.4 yards and 32.6 points against the Lobos, but a New Mexico's offense, which is averaging 29.9 points per contest, has kept things from sinking to the level the Wolf Pack has dealt with.