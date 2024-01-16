Alabama is targeting South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as its next defensive coordinator, according to 247Sports. Wommack, who won 17 games with the Jaguars over the past two seasons, is a big addition for new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and staff. South Alabama announced Tuesday that Wommack has resigned from his position, signaling the move is imminent.

"I deeply appreciate Kane's service to our program, university and city," USA athletic director Joel Erdmann said in the press release. "His efforts propelled us forward and we wish him and Melissa the very best."

Wommack is another familiar face for DeBoer, who's expected to bring Washington offensive coordinator and longtime collaborator Ryan Grubb with him to Tuscaloosa in the same capacity. Wommack and DeBoer were on staff together at Indiana in 2019 serving in the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively.

With Wommack and DeBoer running those units, Indiana had its best full regular season in eight years under former coach Tom Allen, winning eight games and earning a spot in the Gator Bowl. DeBoer left for Fresno State in 2020, but Wommack remained in his capacity as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, helping the Hoosiers to an abbreviated 6-2 season and a top-15 finish in the AP Top 25 poll while engineering the Big Ten's fourth-best scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.

Wommack took over at South Alabama in 2020, and in 2021 he guided the Jaguars to their first 10-win season since joining the FBS, finishing the year with a 10-3 record and a New Orleans Bowl bid. South Alabama capped its 6-6 2023 season with a 59-10 win against Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Wommack, a former fullback and tight end at Arkansas and Southern Miss, has some SEC experience as a coach from his time as a graduate assistant on Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss staff from 2012-13. He was the defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois from 2014-15 and then at South Alabama from 2016-17 before his hiring at Indiana.