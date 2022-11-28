The Big Ten Conference has fined Michigan State $100,000 and cornerback Kahry Crump has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season as a result of the brawl that took place between Michigan State and Michigan players on Oct. 29 following the Wolverines 29-7 win in Ann Arbor. Multiple Spartans players were seen punching, kicking and using a helmet to attack Michigan players in the tunnel after the Spartans and Wolverines left the field following the game, which violates the conference's sportsmanship policy.

Michigan State has been issued a public reprimand for violating the conference's football game management manual.

"The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years," stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. "Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions."

Crump has been charged with felonious assault for his role in the incident. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young were each charged with aggravated assault while Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery in the incident. Michigan State issued four-game suspensions to each of the six players.

Michigan enacted enhanced security protocols for the tunnel, which provides access to the field for home and visiting teams. It increased staffing in the tunnel area to allow security personnel to better monitor crowd and participant interactions. The gap between the times visiting and home teams access the tunnel was also extended prior to the Nebraska game on Nov. 12.

In a separate incident, Penn State and Michigan players got into a scuffle during halftime of the Wolverines' 41-17 win over the Nittany Lions in October.