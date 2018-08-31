College football expert picks for Week 1: West Virginia easily covers spread
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
College football's first full weekend runs all the way through Monday, providing plenty of opportunities for bettors to make college football picks throughout Labor Day weekend. And before you lock in any picks for this massive slate of games, you'll want to see college football best bets from Barrett Sallee.
No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, ESPNU radio host and Heisman voter was one of CBS Sports' top experts picking college football games against the spread last year. That's when he debuted his best bets column at SportsLine, zeroing in on his top three college football picks every week.
The results were impressive as he went 28-18 against the spread. Anybody who followed along finished the season way, way up. Now he's studied a loaded Week 1 of college football action and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.
We can tell you that he loves West Virginia (-10) to win and cover against Tennessee in a neutral-site game in Charlotte. This is the debut of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, who made his name as an assistant coach who led elite defenses at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama. But the Vols are coming off a dismal four-win campaign in 2017 and have significant rebuilding to do on both sides of the ball. That could spell disaster against a loaded West Virginia offense that has elite potential, especially in the passing game.
"The Mountaineers boast an All-American at quarterback in Will Grier and wide receiver in David Sills V, along with an established offensive genius in head coach Dana Holgorsen," Sallee told SportsLine. "That trio will force the Vols into a shootout, and they don't have the firepower on offense this year to keep up."
Confidently lock in West Virginia, even with a double-digit spread, for a chance at a healthy payout on Saturday afternoon.
Sallee is also revealing the flaw he sees in the Michigan-Notre Dame line and is backing a new head coach to produce an explosive debut that will cover a double-digit spread. You can get these top picks over at SportsLine.
So what are the three best bets for Week 1 of college football? And which side of Notre Dame-Michigan can you back with confidence? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who went 28-18 on his top picks for SportsLine.
