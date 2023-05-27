Colorado athletic director Rick George addressed the status of his school as a member of the Pac-12 Conference amid rumors a move to the Big 12 could be on the horizon. With the conference currently embroiled in contentious negotiations for a new media rights deal, Colorado is evaluating its options. Earlier this week, a Big 12 source told The Oklahoman that the Buffaloes would be ready to commit to the conference "soon."

"We're members of the Pac-12, we're proud members of the Pac-12 and we've got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes," George told BuffZone. "In a perfect world, we'd love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what's right for Colorado at the end of day. We'll evaluate things as we move forward"

The Pac-12 is in the final season of its current form before USC and UCLA depart for the Big Ten in 2024. The conference is the lone Power Five league without its TV future secured multiple years into the future. In March, sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that the Big 12 would be ready to add the Pac-12's Four Corner schools -- Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State -- should the league's uncertain future lead to departures.

Colorado is coming off a disastrous 1-11 season under former coach Karl Dorrell, but the Buffs made a splash in the offseason and hired former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to reinvigorate the program and lead the Buffs into the future. Colorado currently has the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class under Sanders, per 247Sports, as he orchestrates the biggest one-year roster overhaul in recent memory.