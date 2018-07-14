Former five-star WR Demetris Robertson chooses Georgia as new landing spot
Robertson had 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016
Georgia received huge news on Saturday when former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in a video posted on YouTube.
Robertson, a former five-star prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2016, chose Georgia over Alabama, West Virginia and Texas.
His impact in Athens will be enormous.
As a true freshman in 2016, the 6-foot, 190-pounder caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in the air raid offense under former Golden Bears coach Sonny Dykes. His breakout performance came in Week 4 vs. Arizona State when he caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came in mid-November, when he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Washington State.
During Robertson's sophomore season in 2017 with new coach Justin Wilcox, he caught only seven passes for 70 yards in two games before surgery for a lower body injury ended his season.
After sitting out the 2018 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules, Robertson will join a receiving corps that, barring early departures, will include Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Simmons, Trey Blount and many other highly touted prospects. He could also be catching passes from either junior Jake Fromm or one of the top QB recruits in the nation this year in Justin Fields.
Needless to say, business is booming in Athens.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The 10 best QBs entering the 2018 season
Making an attempt to determine a consensus preseason All-American at quarterback
-
Bielema done with college football?
Bielema has been working with the Patriots since being fired by Arkansas
-
Louisville takes Papa John's off stadium
John Schnatter, the founder and chairman of Papa John's Pizza, resigned from the Board of Trustees...
-
Pac-12 win totals picks
Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson break down the Pac-12 on the podcast
-
Report: RU players linked to fraud probe
Rutgers dismissed two players this week for team rules violations
-
Louisville WRs want stadium name change
John Schnatter, the founder and chairman of Papa John's Pizza, resigned from the Board of Trustees...