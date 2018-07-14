Former five-star WR Demetris Robertson chooses Georgia as new landing spot

Georgia received huge news on Saturday when former Cal wide receiver Demetris Robertson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in a video posted on YouTube.

Robertson, a former five-star prospect and the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2016, chose Georgia over Alabama, West Virginia and Texas.

His impact in Athens will be enormous.

As a true freshman in 2016, the 6-foot, 190-pounder caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in the air raid offense under former Golden Bears coach Sonny Dykes. His breakout performance came in Week 4 vs. Arizona State when he caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came in mid-November, when he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Washington State.

During Robertson's sophomore season in 2017 with new coach Justin Wilcox, he caught only seven passes for 70 yards in two games before surgery for a lower body injury ended his season.

After sitting out the 2018 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules, Robertson will join a receiving corps that, barring early departures, will include Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Tyler Simmons, Trey Blount and many other highly touted prospects. He could also be catching passes from either junior Jake Fromm or one of the top QB recruits in the nation this year in Justin Fields.

Needless to say, business is booming in Athens.