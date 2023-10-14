Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has reminded all over the last few weeks why he could be one of the highest-selected players in the 2024 NFL Draft, regardless of position. But before then, Bowers plans to showcase his talents for the Georgia Bulldogs when they face Vanderbilt in an SEC on CBS showdown on Saturday. Bowers is averaging eight receptions for 136.7 yards with four total touchdowns over his last three games. Vanderbilt enters on a five-game losing streak.

The game is scheduled for a noon ET kickoff from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Bulldogs are 32.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before you make any Vanderbilt vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Georgia vs. Vanderbilt and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread: Georgia -32.5

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 55 points

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks here



Georgia vs. Vanderbilt streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs finally reminded the college football world why they are the No. 1 team in America. Georgia covered the spread for the first time this season in its 51-13 win over No. 20 Kentucky last week. Georgia is 6-0 despite a 1-4-1 record ATS. But after outgaining Kentucky, 608-183, last week, the Bulldogs squad SEC football fans have expected to see from Week 1 seems to be emerging.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champs, has scored at least 45 points in four of six games this season. The Bulldogs have the best passing offense in the SEC, averaging 349.7 yards per game as orchestrated by Carson Beck. The fourth-year junior took over for Stetson Bennett this season and the offense hasn't slowed down. Beck is completing 73.5% of his passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. Vanderbilt is allowing 324.5 passing yards on an 81.8 completion percentage over its last two SEC games. The Georgia passing offense could be too much for Vanderbilt to keep up with. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Georgia is 1-4-1 against the spread over its 6-0 start to the 2023 college football season. Despite their inability to cover a spread before a 51-13 win over No. 20 Kentucky last week, the Bulldogs have been at least a 27-point favorite in four of six games. Vanderbilt has scored at least 14 points in all three of its SEC games this season and is averaging 21 points per game in conference play. That could be just enough offense to cover a 32.5-point spread.

Part of the large spreads and even Georgia's No. 1 ranking come from reputation. As the two-time defending national champions, the Bulldogs' spreads can be inflated based on public perception, and although Vanderbilt is 3-33 over its last 36 games, the Commodores have been more competitive this year. Their three SEC losses have been by an average of 19.3 points to quality programs in Florida, Kentucky and Missouri. Vanderbilt, led by receiver Will Sheppard with eight touchdowns, can keep the game close enough to remain within four scores and make Georgia's ATS record even worse, although the Bulldogs' overall record likely won't lose a zero. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.