Legendary coach Frank Broyles, who brought Arkansas its lone title, dies at 92
Broyles led Arkansas to its only national championship in 1964
College football has lost yet another all-time coach. Former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles died on Monday at the age of 92. Broyles had been suffering from Alzheimer's, an illness that also took his wife in 2004.
The legendary coach was hired by the Razorbacks to lead the program starting in 1958. He coached in Fayetteville until 1976, winning a national championship in 1964. He spent 57 total years working at Arkansas, also serving as athletic director and a fundraiser.
"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped contribute to his charmed life. Whether you were one of his players, coaches, colleagues or friends, a Razorback fan or fellow caregiver, you were an integral part of his fairy tale story. To his family, he was quite simply, our hero," a statement from the Broyles family read.
CBS Sports will update this story shortly.
-
Jarrett Stidham named Auburn's QB
Stidham could be the missing piece Auburn's offense needs to make a run at Alabama
-
LSU's QB attrition is something else
Lindsey Scott is the 13th quarterback to leave the program in the last 12 years
-
Candid Coaches: Violence against women
Coaches agree action must be taken but disagree on whether a player should be dismissed im...
-
Florida suspends seven for Michigan game
Callaway is one of Florida's top playmakers and the only starter suspended
-
ND-Wisconsin to play in NFL stadiums
The Fighting Irish and Badgers will play a two-game series starting in 2020
-
WATCH: DJ Khaled shows WKU its new unis
The Hilltoppers will be sporting clean-looking threads for the 2017 season
Add a Comment