Legendary coach Frank Broyles, who brought Arkansas its lone title, dies at 92

Broyles led Arkansas to its only national championship in 1964

College football has lost yet another all-time coach. Former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles died on Monday at the age of 92. Broyles had been suffering from Alzheimer's, an illness that also took his wife in 2004.

The legendary coach was hired by the Razorbacks to lead the program starting in 1958. He coached in Fayetteville until 1976, winning a national championship in 1964. He spent 57 total years working at Arkansas, also serving as athletic director and a fundraiser.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped contribute to his charmed life. Whether you were one of his players, coaches, colleagues or friends, a Razorback fan or fellow caregiver, you were an integral part of his fairy tale story. To his family, he was quite simply, our hero," a statement from the Broyles family read. 

CBS Sports will update this story shortly.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories