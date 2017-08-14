Legendary coach Frank Broyles, who brought Arkansas its lone title, dies at 92

College football has lost yet another all-time coach. Former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles died on Monday at the age of 92. Broyles had been suffering from Alzheimer's, an illness that also took his wife in 2004.

The legendary coach was hired by the Razorbacks to lead the program starting in 1958. He coached in Fayetteville until 1976, winning a national championship in 1964. He spent 57 total years working at Arkansas, also serving as athletic director and a fundraiser.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped contribute to his charmed life. Whether you were one of his players, coaches, colleagues or friends, a Razorback fan or fellow caregiver, you were an integral part of his fairy tale story. To his family, he was quite simply, our hero," a statement from the Broyles family read.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly.