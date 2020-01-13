LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, optimal predictions from model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson 10,000 times.
The Clemson Tigers will attempt to win their fourth national title when they take on the LSU Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET. Clemson (14-0) is playing in the title game for the fourth time in five years and has won its previous two appearances, defeating Alabama both times after losing to the Crimson Tide in 2015.
LSU (14-0) also is seeking its fourth national title and first since 2007. It's appearing in the championship game for the first time in the College Football Playoff format. The squad has not gone undefeated since 1958, when it posted an 11-0 record en route to the first title in school history. The Bayou Bengals are 5.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored has dropped to 67 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.
This model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now the model has dialed in on LSU vs. Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. LSU:
- LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -5.5
- LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 67 points
- LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -219, Clemson +179
- LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions
- CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games
Why LSU can cover
The model knows LSU is also capable defensively, as it limited Oklahoma to 322 yards after the Sooners entered the Peach Bowl averaging 554.2 per contest. LSU has allowed 547 passing yards and one touchdown toss while recording six interceptions over its last three games. But the school's strength is its offense, as it became the first team to have a 5,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow, 5,208), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 1,304) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja'Marr Chase, 1,559; Justin Jefferson, 1,434) in the same season.
Burrow threw seven touchdown passes and ran for another score against Oklahoma, allowing LSU to use Edwards-Helaire sparingly while he nursed a hamstring injury. The junior running back, who had only two carries in the Peach Bowl, led the SEC this season with 16 rushing TDs and also was dangerous out of the backfield with 50 catches for 399 yards. Edwards-Helaire has practiced without limitations, according to coach Ed Orgeron, and is expected to play a big role against Clemson.
Why Clemson can cover
Clemson is hoping to become the first team to go undefeated while winning back-to-back national titles since Nebraska accomplished the feat in 1994 and 1995. The squad needs 372 total yards to break the school record of 7,908 that was set last season and is seeking its 16th consecutive game with at least two rushing touchdowns. Running back Travis Etienne can help in both instances, as he has run for 18 scores this season and is tied with Wayne Gallman for the most 100-yard performances in Clemson history with 17.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins is even with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins for first place on Clemson's all-time list with 27 career receiving touchdowns and needs 85 yards to post the fifth 1,200-yard season in school history. Clemson, which has turned over the ball in just one of its last seven games, can feel comfortable if it enters the fourth quarter with a lead since it's 100-2 when ahead after three periods since 2011.
How to make LSU vs. Clemson picks
We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can get every pick for Clemson vs. LSU at SportsLine.
So who wins Clemson vs. LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
