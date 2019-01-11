Miami hiring Dan Enos instantly turns Hurricanes into potential Jalen Hurts transfer destination

Miami made a splash on Friday when it announced that Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos will take over the Hurricanes offense for first-year coach Manny Diaz. Enos had been in line to become the primary play-caller for the Crimson Tide after Mike Locksley left to take over the Maryland program, but will now be running the offensive show in Miami instead.

On the surface, it's huge news for the Canes based on Enos' proven track record of success. But, could even bigger news be on the horizon in the form of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts? The rising senior graduated in December, has reportedly entered his name into the new NCAA transfer portal and is eligible to play immediately at an FBS school if he follows through with his transfer.

The offshore sportsbook BetDSI released odds on potential transfer destinations for Hurts earlier this week, and Miami was nowhere to be found.

Odds on where Jalen Hurts transfers (@BetDSI)



Houston +150

Arizona +300

Maryland +400

UCLA +500

TCU +500

Florida State +750

Florida +1000

Louisville +1000

Tennessee +1000

UCF +1500

Texas A&M +1500

Oklahoma +2000

FAU +2000

West Virginia +2000

Washington State +2500 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 10, 2019

With Enos on campus, that will likely change.

Hurts averaged a whopping 10.9 yards per attempt as Tua Tagovailoa's backup in 2018, which is 2.7 yards per attempt more than he did in 2017 as the starter and 3.6 more than his true freshman year in 2016. Sure, playing a secondary role and primarily playing in mop-up duty had something to do with that. But in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, after Tagovailoa went down, Hurts went 7-of-9 passing, averaged 9.1 yards per attempt and went 3 of 3 for 36 yards on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, including a 10-yard touchdown strike to Jerry Jeudy.

It was clear throughout the season that Hurts became a more explosive passer under Enos, even though his meaningful game snaps were few and far between.

"I think it has made a big difference, him and [former offensive coordinator Mike] Locksley being in the same room being able to put their hands on me," Hurts said in December via 247Sports. "It's been a very productive year."

When Enos gets to Coral Gables and looks at the quarterback production returning, it's fair to assume that one of the first calls he will make is to his pupil at Alabama. N'Kosi Perry completed just 50.8 percent of his passes last year (97 of 191) as the Hurricanes played musical quarterbacks with Perry and the recently-departed Malik Rosier. The redshirt freshman was suspended for the season-opener vs. LSU, was benched for the Oct. 26 game vs. Boston College and was 1-of-5 passing for two yards and one interception against Wisconsin as Rosier's backup in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Hurts, needless to say, would be a massive upgrade for Diaz and Enos.

To connect just a few more dots, Diaz, Miami running backs DeeJay Dallas and tight end Brevin Jordan are three of Hurts four most-recent Twitter follows. That doesn't necessarily mean Hurts has a ticket punched to paradise, especially since he followed players from other schools recently too -- most notably Maryland, the program that former Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley recently took over.

But Enos' new role at Miami, his successful work with Hurts during the 2018 season and Miami's recent quarterback woes suggest that the possibility of the quarterback who boasts a 26-2 record as a starter joining the Hurricanes is a very strong possibility.