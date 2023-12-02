The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their dominance over the 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when they meet for the second time in three years in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game in Indianapolis. The Wolverines (12-0), who have won the conference title in each of the past two seasons, advanced by defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 30-24 last week to win the Eastern Division crown. The Hawkeyes (10-2), who are making their third appearance in the championship game, sealed the Western Division title with a 13-10 win at Nebraska. Michigan leads the all-time series 44-15-4, and has won each of the last three meetings.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -21.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 35 points

Michigan vs. Iowa: Michigan -2664, Iowa +1175

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in December

Michigan vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan vs. Iowa live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy has played in 37 career games, making 25 starts for the Wolverines. He is 24-1 in those starts, and has completed 433 of 638 passes (67.8%) for 5,718 yards with 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Among players with 20 or more touchdown passes, McCarthy has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in Michigan history at 4.1 to 1. This season, he is fifth in the nation in pass efficiency at 176.8.

Senior running back Blake Corum, a team captain, is a 2023 Maxwell Award semifinalist. He saw action in 41 career games with 24 starts at running back. He is the 10th Michigan player to gain 3,000 career rushing yards, carrying 618 times for 3,468 yards. His 53 rushing touchdowns are second all-time at the school. He started all 12 games this year, carrying 202 times for 976 yards and 22 TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes have a strong enough defense that they likely won't need too many scores to keep this one within the number. The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill. He is 6-1 in seven career starts and has played in 12 career games. This season, he has completed 97 of 201 passes (48.3%) for 976 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions. Hill has completed 60 of 103 attempts (58.2%) for 549 yards and three touchdowns during Iowa's four-game winning streak. He had a career-high 223 yards against Rutgers.

Also helping to power the Iowa offense is junior running back Leshon Williams. He is coming off a 16-carry and 111-yard effort in last week's 13-10 win at Nebraska. For the season, he has rushed 155 times for 779 yards (5.0 average) and one touchdown. He has had three 100-yard rushing games in 2023, including a career-high 174 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries at Wisconsin. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 42 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up well over $2,000 on top-rated college football picks since its inception, and find out.