Kentucky's 2021 recruiting class got a late exclamation point on National Signing Day when the Wildcats signed four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace. The Georgia native is considered the No. 35 overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports and No. 140 in the 247Sports Composite. He is the second four-star signee for Kentucky in the class and the first on the defensive side of the ball.

Wallace previously committed to Boston College over the summer before his recruitment picked up during his senior season at Wayne Count High School in Jesup, Georgia. Based off his 247Sports ranking, Wallace is Kentucky's third-highest rated commitment of the recruiting rankings era. The versatile 6-foot-2 athlete, who also played on offense and ran track, considered Auburn as well and had offers from Florida, Oklahoma and LSU, among others.

He was considered one of the top-10 uncommitted players in the 2021 class entering National Signing Day and has been projected as a potential early-round NFL draft pick by 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report on Wallace: