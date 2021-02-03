Kentucky's 2021 recruiting class got a late exclamation point on National Signing Day when the Wildcats signed four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace. The Georgia native is considered the No. 35 overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports and No. 140 in the 247Sports Composite. He is the second four-star signee for Kentucky in the class and the first on the defensive side of the ball.
Wallace previously committed to Boston College over the summer before his recruitment picked up during his senior season at Wayne Count High School in Jesup, Georgia. Based off his 247Sports ranking, Wallace is Kentucky's third-highest rated commitment of the recruiting rankings era. The versatile 6-foot-2 athlete, who also played on offense and ran track, considered Auburn as well and had offers from Florida, Oklahoma and LSU, among others.
He was considered one of the top-10 uncommitted players in the 2021 class entering National Signing Day and has been projected as a potential early-round NFL draft pick by 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report on Wallace:
Owns the requisite build for a traditional off-ball linebacker. Highly varied positional experience with big-play ability across the board. Dynamic do-it-all high school football player. Snaps at receiver, running back, QB, and multiple linebacker spots, plus reps as a kick and punt returner. Often aligned as an OLB, including standing on the edge, and has even lined up over the slot in some passing downs. Flashes terrific burst and acceleration that translate to his numerous roles at the high school level. Physical player who does not shy from contact whether defending or with the ball. Motor runs hot. Great top-end speed, especially for a linebacker projection. Hits the long ball on offense and is not tracked down in the open field. Dangerous one-cut runner with enough close-quarters wiggle to redirect pretty naturally. Speed verified in track setting with strong 11.08 100. Impressive overall track and field profile that includes the 100, 200, 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump, and shot put. Natural striker as a tackler. Closes fast and arrives with purpose. Fully capable of the big hit. Could need some time to adjust to playing one spot full-time. Potential to fit multiple defensive schemes as a natural run-and-hit linebacker with athleticism to develop consistent coverage ability. Possesses outstanding overall profile for an off-ball linebacker projection given high school versatility and proven playmaking ability. High-major prospect with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling.