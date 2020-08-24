NC State is pausing all athletic-related activities due to "an identified cluster within its programs," the school announced Monday. The pause comes 19 days before the Wolfpack are scheduled to play at Virginia Tech to kick off their 2020 football season. The university announced there are 27 cases of COVID-19 within its athletic department, though not all the cases involve student-athletes.

"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."

The cluster within the NC State athletic department was one of three new clusters on campus identified by the university on Monday as schools across the country struggle to contain the spread of the virus with students back on their campuses. Just last week, three teams playing in the ACC this year -- Notre Dame, North Carolina, NC State -- either sent students home or paused in-person classes because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Duke, which is also an ACC school in North Carolina, announced Monday that fans will not be allowed at games, at least for the start of the fall season.

For now, though, the league is planning to move ahead with its planned Sept. 12 start date to the football season for most teams. Miami is scheduled as the first ACC team in action when it hosts UAB on Thursday, Sept. 10.