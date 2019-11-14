Notre Dame's 273-game home sellout streak will end against Navy on Saturday
The streak dates back to 1973
On Saturday when Notre Dame's hosts Navy it will end the Fighting Irish's home sellout streak at 273 games. That's the second longest mark in NCAA history behind only Nebraska's 373-game active run. The 7-2 Fighting Irish and 7-1 Navy will meet for the 93rd consecutive season, but this time not in front of a full capacity crowd.
The last time Notre Dame football played in front of a less than maximum capacity crowd was on Thanksgiving Day in 1973. Jack Swarbrick, the university's athletic director since 2008, said keeping this streak alive was never on his list of priorities.
Via the South Bend Tribute:
"It was never sort of important to me to keep it alive, but I understand why other people thought so. It's a point of distinction to a lot of people and our fans."
He said that what matters more is what feeling the fans that do arrive at the stadium are creating.
"For me it's always been: What's the stadium environment like? Are we creating a great environment for our team and for our student-athletes? That you can say it's also sold out is sort of a byproduct of that," Swarbrick explained. "...But if my choice is [77,622] people in an environment that's not really good versus 75,000 in a raucous environment, I'll take the latter every time."
Swarbrick noted that because of the change from playing one November home game to three, Notre Dame's athletics department knew over a year ago this week might be when the streak ends. Selling out November games has always been tough, for the school, he said.
Notre Dame has the fourth-longest active home winning streak in college football at 16 games, behind only Clemson (21), UCF (20) and Ohio State (19).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan and Michigan State football.
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup...
-
Week 12 SEC picks against the spread
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12 in the SEC
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game