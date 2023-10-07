The fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will look to continue their mastery of the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday when they meet in a key Big Ten East matchup. Both teams enter the game unbeaten for the first time since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who failed to win the division a year ago, are looking to win or at least share their ninth division title in the past 10 seasons. They have beaten Maryland in all eight previous meetings. The Terrapins (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who finished fourth in the East at 4-5 last season, are looking for their best finish since taking third in their first season in the league.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for noon ET. Ohio State is averaging 34.5 points per game this season, while Maryland is averaging 38.6 points. The Buckeyes are favored by 19 points in the latest Maryland vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Ohio State -19

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 56.5 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Maryland +786, Ohio State -1364

MD: The Terrapins has hit the team total under in their last five games

OSU: The Buckeyes have hit the game total over in eight of their last 12 games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes have perhaps the best WR duo in the nation. Junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has started the season fast and has two 100-plus receiving-yard games already in 2023. He's expected to play despite injuring his ankle against Notre Dame. In a 35-7 win over Youngstown State in Week 2, Harrison caught seven passes for 180 yards (22.9 average) and two touchdowns. He followed that up with a five-catch, 126-yard and one-TD effort against Western Kentucky. For the season, he leads the team with 336 yards receiving on 17 catches (19.8 average) and three scores.

Junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has also been a hot target. In the win at Notre Dame, he caught seven passes for 96 yards (13.7 average), after scoring a pair of TDs a week earlier. He has a team-high 19 receptions for 263 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. He has a long reception of 28 yards. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Egbuka has 102 catches for 1,605 yards (15.7 average) and 13 TDs, including 10 in 2022.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins are in uncharted waters in their 10th season in the Big Ten. They are 5-0 for the first time since 2001, winning each game by 18-plus points. Michigan is the only other school in the nation that can boast that fact. Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the offense, and has completed 111 of 169 passes (65.7%) for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also carried 14 times for 68 yards (4.9 average) and three scores.

Sophomore Roman Hemby is Maryland's top back. He has rushed 64 times for 309 yards (4.8 average) and four touchdowns. He has been a threat out of the backfield as well, making 12 receptions for 117 yards (9.8 average), including a long of 37 yards. His best game came in Week 2, a 38-20 win over Charlotte when he rushed 19 times for 162 yards (8.5 average) and one touchdown.

