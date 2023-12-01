One of the Pac-12's most heated football rivalries will come to an end amid the highest of stakes Friday night when the Oregon Ducks meet the Washington Huskies in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The winner will get the upper hand in the final installment in the rivalry as we know it, along with the Pac-12 title and a likely berth in the College Football Playoff. Both programs are set to join the Big Ten next season, while the future of the Pac-12 for football remains uncertain. The Huskies (12-0, 9-0) hold a 62-48-5 all-time edge in the Pac-12 rivalry with the Ducks (11-1, 8-1), including a 36-33 victory in their Week 7 meeting this season.

The Ducks are 10-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 65.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Washington vs. Oregon picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Washington and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Washington point spread: Oregon -10

Oregon vs. Washington over/under: 65.5 points

Oregon vs. Washington money line: Oregon -397, Washington +307

WASH: The Huskies are a betting underdog for the first time in the 2023 season

ORE: The Ducks have covered the spread in four of their past five games

Oregon vs. Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine

Oregon vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who is in his second year at the helm, has been in this specific situation once before. Lanning was the defensive coordinator of the Georgia team that lost 41-24 to Alabama in the SEC title game before facing the Crimson Tide a month later in a rematch for the national title. The Bulldogs won the rematch 33-18, and Lanning was named the Oregon coach a few days later. Lanning told the media this week that he has drawn on the experience of losing to a rival in a key game earlier in the season before making the necessary adjustments to excel in the second meeting.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think you pull experience from every experience you've had in your life, but that's certainly one that you know, is similar in a standpoint of, you're going to play the game," Lanning said. "And every time you go out there and play the game, there's an opportunity for it to go one way or another. And we're certainly going to use the first game as a place to look at where we could have improved and attack a lot of those places and then try to figure out where their strengths are, where we can attack those as well." See which team to pick here.

Why Washington can cover

The battle-tested and experienced Huskies, behind fellow Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., have repeatedly shown resilience in the face of adversity and the ability to deliver key plays when they matter the most. Against Oregon in the first meeting, they stopped the Ducks on downs when Oregon was about one more first down away from sealing the victory. They found the end zone two plays later, with Penix hitting Rome Odunze with an 18-yard touchdown pass that stood up as the game-winner.

Moreover, the Huskies survived another grueling challenge at Oregon State two weeks ago In Corvallis, where the Beavers had won 16 of their past 17 contests. The gritty Beavers held Washington scoreless in the second half while fighting back from a 12-point halftime deficit. But Penix again delivered on Washington's final drive with a couple of clutch throws that allowed the Huskies to run the clock out. Washington also faced a stiff challenge last week in its rivalry game against an underachieving Washington State club that needed an upset win to become bowl eligible. The Huskies again answered the call with the game on the line and walked away with a 24-21 victory when kicker Grady Gross drilled a 42-yard field goal at the horn. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 58 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Washington, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up well over $2,000 on top-rated college football picks since its inception, and find out.