The Big Ten on CBS returns this weekend for a marquee matchup between the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams are 3-0 on the season and the ranked matchup will mean an amplified crowd, with Penn State officials calling for a white out. However, it was Iowa who got the better of the exchange when the programs last met in State College, as the Hawkeyes won 41-21 on the road as 1-point favorites in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Penn. The latest Penn State vs. Iowa odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Nittany Lions as 14-point favorites while the over/under is at 38.5. Before locking in any Iowa vs. Penn State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Iowa vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Iowa spread: Penn State -14

Penn State vs. Iowa over/under: 38.5 points

Penn State vs. Iowa money line: Penn State -675, Iowa +470

Why Penn State can cover

James Franklin is now in his 10th season in State College and is coming off his fourth career 11-win season since taking over and a Rose Bowl win over Utah. Franklin has turned the offense over to sophomore quarterback Drew Allar this season and he's completing 67% of his passes for 8.4 yards per attempt without an interception.

Meanwhile, the Penn State defense ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense (11.7 ppg) and is only allowing 267.3 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter had 10.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year as a freshman and he has a sack and an interception already this season.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has been nearly as good on that side of the ball, allowing only 286.0 and 12.3 points per game in wins over Utah State, Iowa State and Western Michigan. Iowa has several defensive starters who were with the program when it last visited State College, capturing a 41-21 victory as 1-point favorites on the road in 2020.

Michigan transfer Cade McNamara has shown some signs of helping the Iowa offense turn the corner after ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring last year. He had a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes in a season-opening win over Utah State and also threw for two touchdowns last week in a romp of Western Michigan.

