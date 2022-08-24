USC transfer Kedon Slovis has been named Pitt's starting quarterback for the Panthers' marquee Week 1 rivalry game against West Virginia on Sept. 1, coach Pat Narduzzi announced Wednesday. Slovis beat out veteran backup Nick Patti to win the job, with Narduzzi noting that Slovis' accuracy set him apart in the competition.

Though the Panthers lost star quarterback Kenny Pickett and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison at receiver from last season's ACC championship squad, expectations remain high for the program, which ranks No. 17 in the Preseason AP Top 25.

Slovis threw for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns in three seasons with the Trojans before announcing in December his plan to join the Pitt program. With a veteran offensive line, a proven running back in Israel Abanikanda and some talent in the receiver room, Slovis should have the tools around him to orchestrate one of the ACC's better offenses. His decision to leave USC coincided with the program's coaching transition from Clay Helton to Lincoln Riley and the subsequent addition of former Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams through the transfer portal.

The Panthers also face a big game in Week 2 as they welcome Tennessee. Pittsburgh then faces a Week 3 road test against a Western Michigan program that was one of only two teams to hand the Panthers a regular-season loss in 2021.