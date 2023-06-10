Sy'Veon Wilkerson is transferring to Colorado, the former Jackson State running back told 247sports. Wilkerson played for first-year Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders last season, rushing for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. He was ranked as the top available RB left in the transfer portal and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"When I entered the portal, I was in contact with coaches (from other schools)," Wilkerson said in a video. "Coach Prime and all the coaches from Jackson (State), everybody is family. Not only coaches, everybody else behind the scenes, it is like family. So coming here was an easy decision."

Wilkerson ranked as the No. 36 running back in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings and the No. 434 overall player. He is the 51st commitment Sanders has secured through the portal since his arrival to Boulder, Colorado, last December. Colorado remains as the top-ranked transfer portal class in the 247Sports rankings after Sanders executed the most unprecedented roster upheaval in history ahead of his debut season as coach of the Buffaloes.

The 5-foot-8 back started his collegiate career at Delaware State before entering the transfer portal. He was a walk-on at West Virginia last spring before transferring to Jackson State for a larger role. Wilkerson adds to a RB room that includes four-star Houston transfer Alton McCaskill, Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke and incoming four-star true freshman Dylan Edwards.