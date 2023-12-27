Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton is opting out of the Citrus Bowl, according to 247Sports, opening the door for prized freshman Nico Iamaleava to make his first career start. The No. 21 Volunteers will face No. 17 Iowa on New Year's Day after going 8-4 in the regular season with Milton starting every game under center.

Milton is out of eligibility following the Citrus Bowl after spending three years at Michigan and three with the Volunteers. Iamaleava has been viewed as his successor since signing with the program as the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Only Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning was rated higher in the class.

Facing Iowa in his first career start will pose a stiff challenge for Iamaleava, who completed 16 of 26 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown in four reserve appearances during the regular season. The Hawkeyes rank No. 4 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 13.2 points per game under defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who won the Broyles Award as college football's top assistant this season. Iowa has held opponents below 400 yards in 27 straight games.

Milton is ranked the No. 11 quarterback and No. 103 overall player in the 2024 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. He finished the season 229 of 354 passing (64.7%) for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Iamaleava will not burn his redshirt by playing in the bowl game since he appeared in just four games during the regular season.