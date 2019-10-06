Texas and Oklahoma survive and advance to set up likely top-10 battle in Red River Showdown
It was a 'don't get caught slipping' type of weekend for the Big 12's preseason title game favorites
It would have put a real damper on the Red River Shootout if either No. 6 Oklahoma or No. 11 Texas lost in Week 6. And while playing road games have a classic trap feel to them, the Sooners and Longhorns came away with wins at Kansas and West Virginia, respectively. Oklahoma trailed, briefly, 7-0 before flexing and winning in Lawrence, 45-20. Texas overcame a slow start before putting away the Mountaineers 42-31.
And now, with the Cotton Bowl a week away, both teams should be ranked in the top 10 come Sunday afternoon. While rankings don't mean everything, it's huge that the Big 12's top two teams will enter this game undefeated. Since Oklahoma and Texas were the preseason picks to make the Big 12 Championship Game, this rivalry could once again be a preview of what's to come in Arlington in December.
Oklahoma's win at Kansas wasn't as eventful as it was weird. The game was delayed 30 minutes because of inclement weather and then the Jayhawks took a 7-0 lead after marching 98 yards on nine plays for a touchdown on its second drive of the game. The Sooners battled back and took a 14-7 lead of its own. However, the odd point in the game was the Sooners' punt on fourth-and-goal from the Kansas 44-yard line.
Yes, you read that correctly: fourth-and-goal from the 44. How, exactly, did this come to fruition? It was a combination of negative plays and penalties, but the biggest laugh riot came from this here reverse:
It's the type of "Leave it to Beaver" comedy that is only acceptable because it's Kansas and not someone who would make the Sooners pay dearly for reaching too far into their bag of tricks. In any case, Oklahoma scored on its next possession to take a 21-7 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Things were a little edgier for Texas. The Longhorns traveled to Morgantown, which can be tricky in and of itself, let alone one week before playing their biggest rival. West Virginia jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Texas, being the better team, found its footing with not one, not two, not three, but four interceptions. This one in particular from D'Shawn Jamison is what it would look like if Randy Moss played defensive back ...
Texas also busted out its own bag of tricks for Oklahoma to study this week by getting offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi involved on a backwards pass that technically went down as a 12-yard touchdown run.
Not every game is going to be a breeze, though neither side will complain about double-digit conference road wins. On paper, both of these games went to script, even if it took a minute to get the pen working properly.
