Texas vs. TCU odds: 2018 college football picks, best bets from proven model on 31-16 run

It's a star studded showdown in the Lone Star State as No. 17 TCU travels to battle Texas at 4:30 p.m. ET. This exciting Big 12 contest involves two teams looking to start conference play with a victory. In the latest TCU vs. Texas odds, the Horned Frogs are three-point favorites, while the over-under on total points scored is 49, down two from the opener. Texas is coming off an impressive victory over USC last week, however TCU has beaten the Longhorns in four consecutive contests. Before you lock in any TCU vs. Texas picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows TCU lost by 12 to No. 4 Ohio State last week. However, TCU led at halftime and extended its lead to eight in the third quarter before Ohio State went on a game-ending 27-7 run.

TCU impressed despite the loss. Running back Darius Anderson had 154 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a monstrous 12.8 yards per carry. TCU had seven tackles for loss -- the same as Ohio State -- six pass deflections and three hurries.

But just because TCU had a chance to put away a top-five team doesn't mean the Horned Frogs will cover against Texas.

Texas will be playing with a renewed sense of confidence after knocking off Southern California last week 37-14. That huge victory helped erase the memories of a rough season-opening loss to Maryland and a shaky Week 2 performance against Tulsa.

The Longhorns gave up over 300 yards through the air to USC quarterback JT Daniels, but their run defense put forth a dominant effort, holding USC to negative yardage on the day. If Texas is able to make TCU one-dimensional, the Longhorns will have a great shot at covering or even winning this one outright.

