The Boise State Broncos will attempt to keep up the Mountain West Conference's run of dominance in the LA Bowl on Saturday when they face the UCLA Bruins. The Broncos (8-5) got hot down the stretch and captured their fifth Mountain West title. The Bruins (7-5) hope to salvage a disappointing campaign that saw them drop three of their final four games. The LA Bowl is in its third year, and the previous two saw Mountain West teams defeat their Pac-12 opponents. Last year, Fresno State routed Washington State 29-6, and the inaugural LA Bowl in 2021 saw Utah State upend Oregon State 24-13. Boise State will be without quarterback Taylen Green, who is transferring to Arkansas, while UCLA quarterback Dante Moore is in the portal as well.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. The Bruins are 5.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 47 in the latest UCLA vs. Boise State odds.

Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Boise State vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Boise State point spread: UCLA -5.5

UCLA vs. Boise State over/under total points: 47

UCLA vs. Boise State money line: UCLA -222, Boise State +181

UCLA: The Bruins have covered the point spread once in their past five games.

BSU: The Broncos are 1-2-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

Why UCLA can cover

Although the Bruins have been felled by inconsistent offensive production, owing largely to erratic quarterback play, they have relied on a sterling defense that has been one of the top units in the country. They rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 18.1 points per game, behind only Oregon at 17.3 points per game.

Earlier this week, the program made the expected announcement that top defensive end Laiatu Latu is skipping the LA Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior has a team-leading 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

However, the Bruins have plenty of remaining defensive stalwarts. Senior linebacker Darius Muasau has 37 solo tackles, four sacks, five passes defended and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy has recorded seven sacks and 21 solo tackles.

Offensively, UCLA's power-based rushing attack ranks No. 22 in the country with 191 yards per contest. Junior Carson Steele leads the way with 847 yards and six touchdowns.

Why Boise State can cover

The morale of a program is usually a defining factor in the outcome of bowl games, and there's little doubt the edge in this regard lies with Boise State. The Broncos appeared headed toward their worst season in recent memory following their loss to Colorado State. The program parted ways with Andy Avalos and promoted Spencer Danielson, who was the defensive coordinator for three seasons.

At one point, analytics suggested Boise State had a less than 1% chance of winning the Mountain West title. But their late-season surge, coinciding with Fresno State's collapse, gave the Broncos the opportunity to play for the title.

Following the 44-20 victory over UNLV in Las Vegas, the Boise State administration announced in the locker room that Danielson would be promoted to permanent head coach. The players burst into a loud ovation and swarmed Danielson, who became the first interim coach in FBS history to lead a team to a conference championship.

Conversely, several media outlets reported weeks ago that UCLA planned to part ways with coach Chip Kelly. However, following the regular-season finale, the school announced that Kelly will remain with the Bruins.

