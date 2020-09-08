One of the highest-rated uncommitted players in the 2021 recruiting class announced Tuesday that he plans to attend Wisconsin. Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci chose the Badgers over Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State live on CBS Sports HQ.

Rucci is considered the No. 14 overall prospect in the country and the No. 5 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is Wisconsin's second-highest rated commitment of the 247Sports era and the program's fifth-ever five-star commitment. Wisconsin now has 17 commitments in a class that entered the day ranked No. 17 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Rucci is the third offensive lineman in the group.

At 6-foot-8, Rucci will be a towering presence on the offensive line for Wisconsin as he joins his brother Hayden Rucci, who is a redshirt freshman tight end for the Badgers. Their father, Todd Rucci, played on the offensive line at Penn State and was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons for the franchise.

Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, wrote the following breakdown on Rucci: