Spring is just around the corner which means golfers can finally get back out on the links -- or at least enjoy nicer weather if you've been golfing through winter. The best way to polish up your game as you come out of your off-season golf simulator training is with a brand-new golf rangefinder.

These handy devices that help you make more data-driven decisions on the course are a golfing must-have. Luckily, they're also on deep discount ahead of spring. To make sure you come back to the game stronger than ever, we've rounded up our favorite golf rangefinder deals you can get right now.

Over 30% off our readers' favorite rangefinder: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Rangefinder

This 4.7-star rated Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope golf rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands and features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology that works from up to 300 yards away. It measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

For dedicated golfers, the rain and fog-resistant construction means you can use this even in winter to level up your golf game. Plus, a built-in magnet makes it easy to mount this to your cart. Reviewers note that it stays attached even in rough driving conditions.

If you want to improve your game or just want to make sure you're always picking the right club for each shot, it's hard to beat the Callaway Golf 300 Pro.

Regularly priced at $300, this bestselling Callaway rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon now.

Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max (Save $70)

With a 900-yard range, flag lock technology and pulse vibration, the Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max checks all the boxes for golfers. And it does it in a stylish, ergonomic design. There's even a slope switch to make this tournament legal (a feature missing on some of the earlier generation Blue Tees rangefinders).

The premium, full-featured golf rangefinder is 26% off at Amazon right now. Get it for $200 instead of $270.

Callaway Screen View golf rangefinder ($110 off)

Callaway's innovative Screen View Golf Laser Rangefinder takes the potential shaky-hand dilemma out of using a rangefinder. Simply hold this device in front of you and point the screen laser toward the green as if you're taking a photo on your smartphone. This rangefinder features a high-resolution, adjustable OLED display.

This terrific rangefinder is on sale at Amazon and Walmart. Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for just $390 (reduced from $500).

Get 42% off the Redtiger golf rangefinder

Featuring a range of up to 1,200 yards, slope switching and 7x magnification, the Redtiger Golf Rangefinder is an affordable device with all the features of a pricier model.

This rangefinder is currently on deep discount at Amazon. Regularly priced at $160, it's on sale for $94. Make sure to clip the digital coupon to take an extra $20 off of the price. That brings the price of this 4.5-star rated rangefinder to just $74.

Get a rangefinder for under $50: Segmart golf rangefinder ($47)

Built for both golfers and hunters, the Segmart Golf rangefinder offers tons of different modes to help you analyze your shot. Along with the standard modes like scan, pin-seek and flag-lock, it also adds slope mode to compensate for angle and speed mode to measure the speed at which objects are moving.

It's rated 4.6 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Normally $100, you can get this bestselling rangefinder at Walmart for $47 right now. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better golf rangefinder for less money, especially at this incredible sale price.

Gogogo Sport Vpro (27% off)

The Gogogo Sport Vpro offers three modes: scan mode, golf mode and speed mode. That means you can use one handy device to measure slope, distance and speed on the course. This version also boasts some cool upgrades to the golf mode, including pin-seeking and flag-lock technology.

Accurate up to 650 yards, this is one of our favorite budget golf rangefinders. Right now, you can get it on Amazon for just $72 after clipping the on-site coupon (reduced from $110).

