2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings takes a run at building a quality pitching staff without investing heavily in starting pitchers.
The good thing about Fantasy baseball is, the best teams in real life tend to be the best teams for Fantasy, too. Whereas there are only so many touches and snaps to go around in New England – every touchdown Brandin Cooks scores is one Rob Gronkowski can't – that isn't an issue in Fantasy baseball.
In fact, the best teams often have a multiplicative effect in Fantasy baseball. Every Carlos Correa home run may not drive in George Springer, but at the very least, it keeps the lineup moving, bringing Springer one spot closer to another chance to accrue value. When it comes to lineups that are loaded with talent, the more the merrier.
Mock drafts are an excellent way to experiment with draft strategy, but you don't have to go crazy doing it. I pretty consistently focus on hitting early in Rotisserie leagues and then prefer an RP-heavy pitching strategy. While I'm not likely to go with starting pitchers early in a Roto draft, I did want to see if I could build a starting pitching staff I liked while still building a strong offense and competing in saves. Here's how it went.
The draft started as most of mine do, with a lot of hitters. After five rounds I had Bryce Harper, Jose Ramirez, Dee Gordon, Andrew Benintendi and Buster Posey. It's a great start for batting average, runs and steals. It leaves much to be desired in terms of power, but you can find power late. In the Round 6, I took my first potential ace, Gerrit Cole.
Yes, Cole absolutely has ace potential. For one thing, we've already seen him do it in Pittsburgh. For another he's going to one of the smartest teams in the baseball in terms of enhancing pitcher performance. He's also going to play on maybe the winningest team in baseball.
I also drafted former aces Masahiro Tanaka (one of this year's most prominent regression candidates) and Johnny Cueto. I expect both of these pitchers to bounce back and be borderline No. 2 starters, but their ceiling is even higher. Later in the draft I focused on upside starters, snagging Taijuan Walker, Sean Newcomb and Jack Flaherty.
So did it work? For me, yes. And it can for you too, even if you prefer different starters. I'm not sure I like this approach more than I do RP-heavy, but it does reinforce my feeling that focusing on hitting early in Roto is the right way to go, no matter what your pitcher strategy is.
The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:
Lance Brozdowski, Big 3 Sports
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
Frankie Stampfl, Michael Florio, Gregg Sussman, Fantasy BFFs
George Maselli, CBS Sports
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
Matt Williams, Fantasy Pros
Nicky Tapas, Fantasy Pros
R.J. White, CBS Sports
Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
Scott White, CBS Sports
Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
Here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Trout CF LAA
|3
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Turner SS WAS
|4
|R.J. White
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|5
|Heath Cummings
|B. Harper RF WAS
|6
|Team 1
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|7
|Nicky Tapas
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|8
|Matt Williams
|M. Betts RF BOS
|9
|The Fantasy Man
|C. Correa SS HOU
|10
|@LanceBrozdow
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|11
|Chris Towers
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|12
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Sergio Gonzalez
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|14
|Chris Towers
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|15
|@LanceBrozdow
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|16
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|17
|Matt Williams
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|18
|Nicky Tapas
|C. Sale SP BOS
|19
|Team 1
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|20
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|21
|R.J. White
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|22
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|23
|Fantasy BFFs
|A. Judge RF NYY
|24
|George Maselli
|S. Marte LF PIT
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|26
|Fantasy BFFs
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|27
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|28
|R.J. White
|C. Seager SS LAD
|29
|Heath Cummings
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|30
|Team 1
|G. Springer CF HOU
|31
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|32
|Matt Williams
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|33
|The Fantasy Man
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|34
|@LanceBrozdow
|L. Severino SP NYY
|35
|Chris Towers
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|36
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|38
|Chris Towers
|T. Pham LF STL
|39
|@LanceBrozdow
|C. Yelich CF MIL
|40
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|41
|Matt Williams
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|42
|Nicky Tapas
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|43
|Team 1
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|44
|Heath Cummings
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|45
|R.J. White
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|46
|Jeff Tobin
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|47
|Fantasy BFFs
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|48
|George Maselli
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|50
|Fantasy BFFs
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|51
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Ray SP ARI
|52
|R.J. White
|C. Martinez SP STL
|53
|Heath Cummings
|B. Posey C SF
|54
|Team 1
|C. Archer SP TB
|55
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Upton LF LAA
|56
|Matt Williams
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|57
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|58
|@LanceBrozdow
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|59
|Chris Towers
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|60
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Sergio Gonzalez
|K. Davis LF OAK
|62
|Chris Towers
|W. Contreras C CHC
|63
|@LanceBrozdow
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|64
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|65
|Matt Williams
|W. Myers 1B SD
|66
|Nicky Tapas
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|67
|Team 1
|L. Cain CF MIL
|68
|Heath Cummings
|G. Cole SP HOU
|69
|R.J. White
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|70
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|71
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Segura SS SEA
|72
|George Maselli
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|George Maselli
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|74
|Fantasy BFFs
|A. Nola SP PHI
|75
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|76
|R.J. White
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|77
|Heath Cummings
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|78
|Team 1
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|79
|Nicky Tapas
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|80
|Matt Williams
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|81
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|82
|@LanceBrozdow
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|83
|Chris Towers
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|84
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Perez C KC
|86
|Chris Towers
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|87
|@LanceBrozdow
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|88
|The Fantasy Man
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|89
|Matt Williams
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|90
|Nicky Tapas
|K. Giles RP HOU
|91
|Team 1
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|92
|Heath Cummings
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|93
|R.J. White
|D. Price SP BOS
|94
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|95
|Fantasy BFFs
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|96
|George Maselli
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|George Maselli
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|98
|Fantasy BFFs
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|99
|Jeff Tobin
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|100
|R.J. White
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|101
|Heath Cummings
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|102
|Team 1
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|103
|Nicky Tapas
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|104
|Matt Williams
|R. Braun LF MIL
|105
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Lester SP CHC
|106
|@LanceBrozdow
|R. Hill SP LAD
|107
|Chris Towers
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|108
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Gray SP NYY
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|110
|Chris Towers
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|111
|@LanceBrozdow
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|112
|The Fantasy Man
|D. Santana RF MIL
|113
|Matt Williams
|T. Story SS COL
|114
|Nicky Tapas
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|115
|Team 1
|A. Wood SP LAD
|116
|Heath Cummings
|I. Happ CF CHC
|117
|R.J. White
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|118
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|119
|Fantasy BFFs
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|120
|George Maselli
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|George Maselli
|B. Snell SP TB
|122
|Fantasy BFFs
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|123
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Gattis C HOU
|124
|R.J. White
|L. Weaver SP STL
|125
|Heath Cummings
|J. Cueto SP SF
|126
|Team 1
|J. Bruce RF NYM
|127
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|128
|Matt Williams
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|129
|The Fantasy Man
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|130
|@LanceBrozdow
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|131
|Chris Towers
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|132
|Sergio Gonzalez
|W. Davis RP COL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|134
|Chris Towers
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|135
|@LanceBrozdow
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|136
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|137
|Matt Williams
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|138
|Nicky Tapas
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|139
|Team 1
|C. Allen RP CLE
|140
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hand RP SD
|141
|R.J. White
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|142
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Jones CF BAL
|143
|Fantasy BFFs
|H. Neris RP PHI
|144
|George Maselli
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|George Maselli
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|146
|Fantasy BFFs
|W. Ramos C TB
|147
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Morton SP HOU
|148
|R.J. White
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|149
|Heath Cummings
|P. DeJong SS STL
|150
|Team 1
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|151
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|152
|Matt Williams
|I. Desmond LF COL
|153
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|154
|@LanceBrozdow
|J. Gray SP COL
|155
|Chris Towers
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|156
|Sergio Gonzalez
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Colome RP TB
|158
|Chris Towers
|K. Herrera RP KC
|159
|@LanceBrozdow
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|160
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|161
|Matt Williams
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|162
|Nicky Tapas
|D. Duffy SP KC
|163
|Team 1
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|164
|Heath Cummings
|Y. Molina C STL
|165
|R.J. White
|M. Melancon RP SF
|166
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|167
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|168
|George Maselli
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|George Maselli
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|170
|Fantasy BFFs
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|171
|Jeff Tobin
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|172
|R.J. White
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|173
|Heath Cummings
|C. Santana 1B PHI
|174
|Team 1
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|175
|Nicky Tapas
|M. Margot CF SD
|176
|Matt Williams
|G. Richards SP LAA
|177
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|178
|@LanceBrozdow
|J. Villar 2B MIL
|179
|Chris Towers
|J. Familia RP NYM
|180
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Lamb 3B ARI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Sergio Gonzalez
|O. Herrera CF PHI
|182
|Chris Towers
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|183
|@LanceBrozdow
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|184
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|185
|Matt Williams
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|186
|Nicky Tapas
|D. Lamet SP SD
|187
|Team 1
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|188
|Heath Cummings
|C. Hernandez 2B PHI
|189
|R.J. White
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|190
|Jeff Tobin
|G. Holland RP COL
|191
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|192
|George Maselli
|B. Brach RP BAL
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|George Maselli
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|194
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|195
|Jeff Tobin
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|196
|R.J. White
|M. Zunino C SEA
|197
|Heath Cummings
|A. Miller RP CLE
|198
|Team 1
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|199
|Nicky Tapas
|W. Castillo C CHW
|200
|Matt Williams
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|201
|The Fantasy Man
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|202
|@LanceBrozdow
|Y. Grandal C LAD
|203
|Chris Towers
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|204
|Sergio Gonzalez
|T. Roark SP WAS
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|206
|Chris Towers
|J. Lucroy C OAK
|207
|@LanceBrozdow
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|208
|The Fantasy Man
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|209
|Matt Williams
|A. Barnes C LAD
|210
|Nicky Tapas
|S. Greene RP DET
|211
|Team 1
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|212
|Heath Cummings
|T. Walker SP ARI
|213
|R.J. White
|M. Taylor CF WAS
|214
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|215
|Fantasy BFFs
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|216
|George Maselli
|L. Gregerson RP STL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|George Maselli
|L. Morrison 1B MIN
|218
|Fantasy BFFs
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|219
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Soria RP CHW
|220
|R.J. White
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|221
|Heath Cummings
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|222
|Team 1
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|223
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|224
|Matt Williams
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|225
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|226
|@LanceBrozdow
|S. Kingery 2B PHI
|227
|Chris Towers
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|228
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Faria SP TB
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Souza RF ARI
|230
|Chris Towers
|J. Happ SP TOR
|231
|@LanceBrozdow
|M. Wacha SP STL
|232
|The Fantasy Man
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|233
|Matt Williams
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|234
|Nicky Tapas
|T. Chatwood SP CHC
|235
|Team 1
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|236
|Heath Cummings
|S. Newcomb SP ATL
|237
|R.J. White
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|238
|Jeff Tobin
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|239
|Fantasy BFFs
|L. Lynn SP MIN
|240
|George Maselli
|B. McCann C HOU
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|George Maselli
|C. Bedrosian RP LAA
|242
|Fantasy BFFs
|B. Ziegler RP MIA
|243
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Winker RF CIN
|244
|R.J. White
|D. Fowler CF STL
|245
|Heath Cummings
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|246
|Team 1
|D. Dahl LF COL
|247
|Nicky Tapas
|A. Hays RF BAL
|248
|Matt Williams
|J. Hader RP MIL
|249
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Franco 3B PHI
|250
|@LanceBrozdow
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|251
|Chris Towers
|O. Arcia SS MIL
|252
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Sergio Gonzalez
|N. Walker 2B NYY
|254
|Chris Towers
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|255
|@LanceBrozdow
|E. Longoria 3B SF
|256
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Avila C ARI
|257
|Matt Williams
|S. Choo RF TEX
|258
|Nicky Tapas
|A. Minter RP ATL
|259
|Team 1
|G. Torres SS NYY
|260
|Heath Cummings
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|261
|R.J. White
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|262
|Jeff Tobin
|N. Jones RP CHW
|263
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Harvey SP NYM
|264
|George Maselli
|A. Altherr LF PHI
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|George Maselli
|J. Pirela LF SD
|266
|Fantasy BFFs
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|267
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Peraza 2B CIN
|268
|R.J. White
|J. Martinez LF STL
|269
|Heath Cummings
|C. Dickerson LF PIT
|270
|Team 1
|B. Parker RP LAA
|271
|Nicky Tapas
|T. Frazier 3B NYM
|272
|Matt Williams
|C. Iannetta C COL
|273
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Wieters C WAS
|274
|@LanceBrozdow
|D. Betances RP NYY
|275
|Chris Towers
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|276
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Gonzalez RF COL
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|278
|Chris Towers
|B. Boxberger RP ARI
|279
|@LanceBrozdow
|J. Harrison 2B PIT
|280
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Hedges C SD
|281
|Matt Williams
|M. Semien SS OAK
|282
|Nicky Tapas
|A. Russell SS CHC
|283
|Team 1
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|284
|Heath Cummings
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|285
|R.J. White
|J. Crawford 3B PHI
|286
|Jeff Tobin
|J. McCann C DET
|287
|Fantasy BFFs
|M. Smith CF TB
|288
|George Maselli
|B. Belt 1B SF
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|George Maselli
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|290
|Fantasy BFFs
|K. Barraclough RP MIA
|291
|Jeff Tobin
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|292
|R.J. White
|E. Santana SP MIN
|293
|Heath Cummings
|A. Reed RP MIN
|294
|Team 1
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|295
|Nicky Tapas
|R. Healy DH SEA
|296
|Matt Williams
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|297
|The Fantasy Man
|N. Williams RF PHI
|298
|@LanceBrozdow
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|299
|Chris Towers
|S. Matz SP NYM
|300
|Sergio Gonzalez
|F. Mejia C CLE
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|302
|Chris Towers
|D. Leone RP STL
|303
|@LanceBrozdow
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|304
|The Fantasy Man
|C. Gomez CF TB
|305
|Matt Williams
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|306
|Nicky Tapas
|K. Kela RP TEX
|307
|Team 1
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|308
|Heath Cummings
|J. Soler RF KC
|309
|R.J. White
|Y. Hirano RP ARI
|310
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Pederson CF LAD
|311
|Fantasy BFFs
|J. Alfaro C PHI
|312
|George Maselli
|Z. Davies SP MIL
|Round 27
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|313
|George Maselli
|J. Junis SP KC
|314
|Fantasy BFFs
|A. Garrett SP CIN
|315
|Jeff Tobin
|V. Robles RF WAS
|316
|R.J. White
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|317
|Heath Cummings
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|318
|Team 1
|C. Maybin CF MIA
|319
|Nicky Tapas
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|320
|Matt Williams
|D. Peralta RF ARI
|321
|The Fantasy Man
|K. Marte SS ARI
|322
|@LanceBrozdow
|C. Green RP NYY
|323
|Chris Towers
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|324
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|Round 28
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|325
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Castro 2B MIA
|326
|Chris Towers
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|327
|@LanceBrozdow
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|328
|The Fantasy Man
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|329
|Matt Williams
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|330
|Nicky Tapas
|S. Schebler RF CIN
|331
|Team 1
|T. d'Arnaud C NYM
|332
|Heath Cummings
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|333
|R.J. White
|B. Drury 2B NYY
|334
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Cobb SP BAL
|335
|Fantasy BFFs
|L. Martin CF DET
|336
|George Maselli
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|Round 29
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|337
|George Maselli
|M. Kemp LF LAD
|338
|Fantasy BFFs
|C. Cron 1B TB
|339
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|340
|R.J. White
|J. Dyson CF ARI
|341
|Heath Cummings
|H. Perez LF MIL
|342
|Team 1
|R. Martin C TOR
|343
|Nicky Tapas
|T. Flowers C ATL
|344
|Matt Williams
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|345
|The Fantasy Man
|B. Mitchell RP SD
|346
|@LanceBrozdow
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|347
|Chris Towers
|A. Reyes SP STL
|348
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Pina C MIL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|24
|S. Marte LF PIT
|3
|25
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|4
|48
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|5
|49
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|6
|72
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|7
|73
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|8
|96
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|9
|97
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|10
|120
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|11
|121
|B. Snell SP TB
|12
|144
|D. DeShields LF TEX
|13
|145
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|14
|168
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|15
|169
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|16
|192
|B. Brach RP BAL
|17
|193
|Z. Cozart SS LAA
|18
|216
|L. Gregerson RP STL
|19
|217
|L. Morrison 1B MIN
|20
|240
|B. McCann C HOU
|21
|241
|C. Bedrosian RP LAA
|22
|264
|A. Altherr LF PHI
|23
|265
|J. Pirela LF SD
|24
|288
|B. Belt 1B SF
|25
|289
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|26
|312
|Z. Davies SP MIL
|27
|313
|J. Junis SP KC
|28
|336
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|29
|337
|M. Kemp LF LAD
|Fantasy BFFs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|23
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|26
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|4
|47
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|5
|50
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|6
|71
|J. Segura SS SEA
|7
|74
|A. Nola SP PHI
|8
|95
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|9
|98
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|10
|119
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|11
|122
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|12
|143
|H. Neris RP PHI
|13
|146
|W. Ramos C TB
|14
|167
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|15
|170
|I. Kinsler 2B LAA
|16
|191
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|17
|194
|J. Baez 2B CHC
|18
|215
|R. Grichuk LF TOR
|19
|218
|T. Mancini LF BAL
|20
|239
|L. Lynn SP MIN
|21
|242
|B. Ziegler RP MIA
|22
|263
|M. Harvey SP NYM
|23
|266
|Y. Alonso 1B CLE
|24
|287
|M. Smith CF TB
|25
|290
|K. Barraclough RP MIA
|26
|311
|J. Alfaro C PHI
|27
|314
|A. Garrett SP CIN
|28
|335
|L. Martin CF DET
|29
|338
|C. Cron 1B TB
|Jeff Tobin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|T. Turner SS WAS
|2
|22
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|3
|27
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|4
|46
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|5
|51
|R. Ray SP ARI
|6
|70
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|7
|75
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|8
|94
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|9
|99
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|10
|118
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|11
|123
|E. Gattis C HOU
|12
|142
|A. Jones CF BAL
|13
|147
|C. Morton SP HOU
|14
|166
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|15
|171
|B. Gardner LF NYY
|16
|190
|G. Holland RP COL
|17
|195
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|18
|214
|J. Kipnis 2B CLE
|19
|219
|J. Soria RP CHW
|20
|238
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|21
|243
|J. Winker RF CIN
|22
|262
|N. Jones RP CHW
|23
|267
|J. Peraza 2B CIN
|24
|286
|J. McCann C DET
|25
|291
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|26
|310
|J. Pederson CF LAD
|27
|315
|V. Robles RF WAS
|28
|334
|A. Cobb SP BAL
|29
|339
|R. Lopez SP CHW
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|2
|21
|J. Martinez RF BOS
|3
|28
|C. Seager SS LAD
|4
|45
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|5
|52
|C. Martinez SP STL
|6
|69
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|7
|76
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|8
|93
|D. Price SP BOS
|9
|100
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|10
|117
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|11
|124
|L. Weaver SP STL
|12
|141
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|13
|148
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|14
|165
|M. Melancon RP SF
|15
|172
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|16
|189
|B. Treinen RP OAK
|17
|196
|M. Zunino C SEA
|18
|213
|M. Taylor CF WAS
|19
|220
|A. Simmons SS LAA
|20
|237
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|21
|244
|D. Fowler CF STL
|22
|261
|Z. Britton RP BAL
|23
|268
|J. Martinez LF STL
|24
|285
|J. Crawford 3B PHI
|25
|292
|E. Santana SP MIN
|26
|309
|Y. Hirano RP ARI
|27
|316
|T. Beckham SS BAL
|28
|333
|B. Drury 2B NYY
|29
|340
|J. Dyson CF ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Harper RF WAS
|2
|20
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|29
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|4
|44
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|5
|53
|B. Posey C SF
|6
|68
|G. Cole SP HOU
|7
|77
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|8
|92
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|9
|101
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|10
|116
|I. Happ CF CHC
|11
|125
|J. Cueto SP SF
|12
|140
|B. Hand RP SD
|13
|149
|P. DeJong SS STL
|14
|164
|Y. Molina C STL
|15
|173
|C. Santana 1B PHI
|16
|188
|C. Hernandez 2B PHI
|17
|197
|A. Miller RP CLE
|18
|212
|T. Walker SP ARI
|19
|221
|C. Davis 1B BAL
|20
|236
|S. Newcomb SP ATL
|21
|245
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|22
|260
|A. Claudio RP TEX
|23
|269
|C. Dickerson LF PIT
|24
|284
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|25
|293
|A. Reed RP MIN
|26
|308
|J. Soler RF KC
|27
|317
|C. Rodon SP CHW
|28
|332
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|29
|341
|H. Perez LF MIL
|Team 1
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|2
|19
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|3
|30
|G. Springer CF HOU
|4
|43
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|5
|54
|C. Archer SP TB
|6
|67
|L. Cain CF MIL
|7
|78
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|8
|91
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|9
|102
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|10
|115
|A. Wood SP LAD
|11
|126
|J. Bruce RF NYM
|12
|139
|C. Allen RP CLE
|13
|150
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|14
|163
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|15
|174
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|16
|187
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|17
|198
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|18
|211
|F. Rodney RP MIN
|19
|222
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|20
|235
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|21
|246
|D. Dahl LF COL
|22
|259
|G. Torres SS NYY
|23
|270
|B. Parker RP LAA
|24
|283
|S. Piscotty RF OAK
|25
|294
|J. Bradley CF BOS
|26
|307
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|27
|318
|C. Maybin CF MIA
|28
|331
|T. d'Arnaud C NYM
|29
|342
|R. Martin C TOR
|Nicky Tapas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|2
|18
|C. Sale SP BOS
|3
|31
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|4
|42
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|5
|55
|J. Upton LF LAA
|6
|66
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|7
|79
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|8
|90
|K. Giles RP HOU
|9
|103
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|10
|114
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|11
|127
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|12
|138
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|13
|151
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|14
|162
|D. Duffy SP KC
|15
|175
|M. Margot CF SD
|16
|186
|D. Lamet SP SD
|17
|199
|W. Castillo C CHW
|18
|210
|S. Greene RP DET
|19
|223
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|20
|234
|T. Chatwood SP CHC
|21
|247
|A. Hays RF BAL
|22
|258
|A. Minter RP ATL
|23
|271
|T. Frazier 3B NYM
|24
|282
|A. Russell SS CHC
|25
|295
|R. Healy DH SEA
|26
|306
|K. Kela RP TEX
|27
|319
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|28
|330
|S. Schebler RF CIN
|29
|343
|T. Flowers C ATL
|Matt Williams
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|17
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|3
|32
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|4
|41
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|5
|56
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|6
|65
|W. Myers 1B SD
|7
|80
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|8
|89
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|9
|104
|R. Braun LF MIL
|10
|113
|T. Story SS COL
|11
|128
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|12
|137
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|13
|152
|I. Desmond LF COL
|14
|161
|M. Conforto LF NYM
|15
|176
|G. Richards SP LAA
|16
|185
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|17
|200
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|18
|209
|A. Barnes C LAD
|19
|224
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|20
|233
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|21
|248
|J. Hader RP MIL
|22
|257
|S. Choo RF TEX
|23
|272
|C. Iannetta C COL
|24
|281
|M. Semien SS OAK
|25
|296
|J. Reddick RF HOU
|26
|305
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|27
|320
|D. Peralta RF ARI
|28
|329
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|29
|344
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|The Fantasy Man
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Correa SS HOU
|2
|16
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|3
|33
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|4
|40
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|5
|57
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|6
|64
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|7
|81
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|8
|88
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|9
|105
|J. Lester SP CHC
|10
|112
|D. Santana RF MIL
|11
|129
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|12
|136
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|13
|153
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|14
|160
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|15
|177
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|16
|184
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|17
|201
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|18
|208
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|19
|225
|A. Hicks CF NYY
|20
|232
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|21
|249
|M. Franco 3B PHI
|22
|256
|A. Avila C ARI
|23
|273
|M. Wieters C WAS
|24
|280
|A. Hedges C SD
|25
|297
|N. Williams RF PHI
|26
|304
|C. Gomez CF TB
|27
|321
|K. Marte SS ARI
|28
|328
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|29
|345
|B. Mitchell RP SD
|@LanceBrozdow
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|2
|15
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|34
|L. Severino SP NYY
|4
|39
|C. Yelich CF MIL
|5
|58
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|6
|63
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|7
|82
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|8
|87
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|9
|106
|R. Hill SP LAD
|10
|111
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|11
|130
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|12
|135
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|13
|154
|J. Gray SP COL
|14
|159
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|15
|178
|J. Villar 2B MIL
|16
|183
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|17
|202
|Y. Grandal C LAD
|18
|207
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|19
|226
|S. Kingery 2B PHI
|20
|231
|M. Wacha SP STL
|21
|250
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|22
|255
|E. Longoria 3B SF
|23
|274
|D. Betances RP NYY
|24
|279
|J. Harrison 2B PIT
|25
|298
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|26
|303
|C. Devenski RP HOU
|27
|322
|C. Green RP NYY
|28
|327
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|29
|346
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|2
|14
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|3
|35
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|4
|38
|T. Pham LF STL
|5
|59
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|6
|62
|W. Contreras C CHC
|7
|83
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|8
|86
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|9
|107
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|10
|110
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|11
|131
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|12
|134
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|13
|155
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|14
|158
|K. Herrera RP KC
|15
|179
|J. Familia RP NYM
|16
|182
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|17
|203
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|18
|206
|J. Lucroy C OAK
|19
|227
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|20
|230
|J. Happ SP TOR
|21
|251
|O. Arcia SS MIL
|22
|254
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|23
|275
|M. Estrada SP TOR
|24
|278
|B. Boxberger RP ARI
|25
|299
|S. Matz SP NYM
|26
|302
|D. Leone RP STL
|27
|323
|A. Pujols DH LAA
|28
|326
|H. Ramirez DH BOS
|29
|347
|A. Reyes SP STL
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|2
|13
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|3
|36
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|4
|37
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|5
|60
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|6
|61
|K. Davis LF OAK
|7
|84
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|8
|85
|S. Perez C KC
|9
|108
|S. Gray SP NYY
|10
|109
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|11
|132
|W. Davis RP COL
|12
|133
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|13
|156
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|14
|157
|A. Colome RP TB
|15
|180
|J. Lamb 3B ARI
|16
|181
|O. Herrera CF PHI
|17
|204
|T. Roark SP WAS
|18
|205
|A. Garcia RF CHW
|19
|228
|J. Faria SP TB
|20
|229
|S. Souza RF ARI
|21
|252
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|22
|253
|N. Walker 2B NYY
|23
|276
|C. Gonzalez RF COL
|24
|277
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|25
|300
|F. Mejia C CLE
|26
|301
|Y. Solarte 2B TOR
|27
|324
|M. Trumbo DH BAL
|28
|325
|S. Castro 2B MIA
|29
|348
|M. Pina C MIL
