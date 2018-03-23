2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Rotisserie mock draft

Heath Cummings takes a run at building a quality pitching staff without investing heavily in starting pitchers.

The good thing about Fantasy baseball is, the best teams in real life tend to be the best teams for Fantasy, too. Whereas there are only so many touches and snaps to go around in New England – every touchdown Brandin Cooks scores is one Rob Gronkowski can't – that isn't an issue in Fantasy baseball.

In fact, the best teams often have a multiplicative effect in Fantasy baseball. Every Carlos Correa home run may not drive in George Springer, but at the very least, it keeps the lineup moving, bringing Springer one spot closer to another chance to accrue value. When it comes to lineups that are loaded with talent, the more the merrier.

Mock drafts are an excellent way to experiment with draft strategy, but you don't have to go crazy doing it. I pretty consistently focus on hitting early in Rotisserie leagues and then prefer an RP-heavy pitching strategy. While I'm not likely to go with starting pitchers early in a Roto draft, I did want to see if I could build a starting pitching staff I liked while still building a strong offense and competing in saves. Here's how it went. 

The draft started as most of mine do, with a lot of hitters. After five rounds I had Bryce Harper, Jose Ramirez, Dee Gordon, Andrew Benintendi and Buster Posey. It's a great start for batting average, runs and steals. It leaves much to be desired in terms of power, but you can find power late. In the Round 6, I took my first potential ace, Gerrit Cole

Yes, Cole absolutely has ace potential. For one thing, we've already seen him do it in Pittsburgh. For another he's going to one of the smartest teams in the baseball in terms of enhancing pitcher performance. He's also going to play on maybe the winningest team in baseball. 

I also drafted former aces Masahiro Tanaka (one of this year's most prominent regression candidates) and Johnny Cueto. I expect both of these pitchers to bounce back and be borderline No. 2 starters, but their ceiling is even higher. Later in the draft I focused on upside starters, snagging Taijuan Walker, Sean Newcomb and Jack Flaherty. 

So did it work? For me, yes. And it can for you too, even if you prefer different starters. I'm not sure I like this approach more than I do RP-heavy, but it does reinforce my feeling that focusing on hitting early in Roto is the right way to go, no matter what your pitcher strategy is.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:
Lance Brozdowski, Big 3 Sports
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
Frankie Stampfl, Michael Florio, Gregg Sussman, Fantasy BFFs
George Maselli, CBS Sports
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
Matt Williams, Fantasy Pros
Nicky Tapas, Fantasy Pros
R.J. White, CBS Sports
Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
Scott White, CBS Sports
Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

Here are the results: 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 Fantasy BFFs M. Trout CF LAA
3 Jeff Tobin T. Turner SS WAS
4 R.J. White C. Blackmon CF COL
5 Heath Cummings B. Harper RF WAS
6 Team 1 N. Arenado 3B COL
7 Nicky Tapas G. Stanton RF NYY
8 Matt Williams M. Betts RF BOS
9 The Fantasy Man C. Correa SS HOU
10 @LanceBrozdow P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
11 Chris Towers C. Kershaw SP LAD
12 Sergio Gonzalez M. Scherzer SP WAS
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Sergio Gonzalez K. Bryant 3B CHC
14 Chris Towers J. Votto 1B CIN
15 @LanceBrozdow F. Lindor SS CLE
16 The Fantasy Man M. Machado 3B BAL
17 Matt Williams C. Kluber SP CLE
18 Nicky Tapas C. Sale SP BOS
19 Team 1 F. Freeman 1B ATL
20 Heath Cummings J. Ramirez 3B CLE
21 R.J. White J. Martinez RF BOS
22 Jeff Tobin A. Rizzo 1B CHC
23 Fantasy BFFs A. Judge RF NYY
24 George Maselli S. Marte LF PIT
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli G. Sanchez C NYY
26 Fantasy BFFs N. Syndergaard SP NYM
27 Jeff Tobin C. Bellinger 1B LAD
28 R.J. White C. Seager SS LAD
29 Heath Cummings D. Gordon 2B SEA
30 Team 1 G. Springer CF HOU
31 Nicky Tapas J. Donaldson 3B TOR
32 Matt Williams B. Dozier 2B MIN
33 The Fantasy Man S. Strasburg SP WAS
34 @LanceBrozdow L. Severino SP NYY
35 Chris Towers M. Bumgarner SP SF
36 Sergio Gonzalez J. Verlander SP HOU
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Sergio Gonzalez J. Abreu 1B CHW
38 Chris Towers T. Pham LF STL
39 @LanceBrozdow C. Yelich CF MIL
40 The Fantasy Man A. Bregman 3B HOU
41 Matt Williams J. deGrom SP NYM
42 Nicky Tapas C. Carrasco SP CLE
43 Team 1 A. Rendon 3B WAS
44 Heath Cummings A. Benintendi LF BOS
45 R.J. White R. Hoskins LF PHI
46 Jeff Tobin Z. Greinke SP ARI
47 Fantasy BFFs Y. Darvish SP CHC
48 George Maselli K. Jansen RP LAD
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli W. Merrifield 2B KC
50 Fantasy BFFs E. Encarnacion DH CLE
51 Jeff Tobin R. Ray SP ARI
52 R.J. White C. Martinez SP STL
53 Heath Cummings B. Posey C SF
54 Team 1 C. Archer SP TB
55 Nicky Tapas J. Upton LF LAA
56 Matt Williams N. Cruz DH SEA
57 The Fantasy Man J. Schoop 2B BAL
58 @LanceBrozdow M. Ozuna LF STL
59 Chris Towers B. Hamilton CF CIN
60 Sergio Gonzalez E. Andrus SS TEX
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Sergio Gonzalez K. Davis LF OAK
62 Chris Towers W. Contreras C CHC
63 @LanceBrozdow C. Kimbrel RP BOS
64 The Fantasy Man A. Chapman RP NYY
65 Matt Williams W. Myers 1B SD
66 Nicky Tapas B. Buxton CF MIN
67 Team 1 L. Cain CF MIL
68 Heath Cummings G. Cole SP HOU
69 R.J. White A. Pollock CF ARI
70 Jeff Tobin D. Keuchel SP HOU
71 Fantasy BFFs J. Segura SS SEA
72 George Maselli J. Paxton SP SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli R. Devers 3B BOS
74 Fantasy BFFs A. Nola SP PHI
75 Jeff Tobin D. Murphy 2B WAS
76 R.J. White Z. Godley SP ARI
77 Heath Cummings T. Shaw 3B MIL
78 Team 1 J. Quintana SP CHC
79 Nicky Tapas X. Bogaerts SS BOS
80 Matt Williams R. Cano 2B SEA
81 The Fantasy Man M. Cabrera 1B DET
82 @LanceBrozdow A. McCutchen CF SF
83 Chris Towers Y. Cespedes LF NYM
84 Sergio Gonzalez E. Hosmer 1B SD
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Sergio Gonzalez S. Perez C KC
86 Chris Towers J. Gallo 3B TEX
87 @LanceBrozdow M. Sano 3B MIN
88 The Fantasy Man R. Osuna RP TOR
89 Matt Williams C. Knebel RP MIL
90 Nicky Tapas K. Giles RP HOU
91 Team 1 O. Albies 2B ATL
92 Heath Cummings M. Tanaka SP NYY
93 R.J. White D. Price SP BOS
94 Jeff Tobin R. Acuna CF ATL
95 Fantasy BFFs F. Rivero RP PIT
96 George Maselli L. McCullers SP HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli L. Castillo SP CIN
98 Fantasy BFFs Y. Puig RF LAD
99 Jeff Tobin S. Doolittle RP WAS
100 R.J. White C. Taylor CF LAD
101 Heath Cummings R. Iglesias RP CIN
102 Team 1 M. Olson 1B OAK
103 Nicky Tapas R. Odor 2B TEX
104 Matt Williams R. Braun LF MIL
105 The Fantasy Man J. Lester SP CHC
106 @LanceBrozdow R. Hill SP LAD
107 Chris Towers D. Gregorius SS NYY
108 Sergio Gonzalez S. Gray SP NYY
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Sergio Gonzalez J. Arrieta SP PHI
110 Chris Towers A. Beltre 3B TEX
111 @LanceBrozdow J. Turner 3B LAD
112 The Fantasy Man D. Santana RF MIL
113 Matt Williams T. Story SS COL
114 Nicky Tapas M. Gonzalez LF HOU
115 Team 1 A. Wood SP LAD
116 Heath Cummings I. Happ CF CHC
117 R.J. White J. Realmuto C MIA
118 Jeff Tobin M. Carpenter 1B STL
119 Fantasy BFFs N. Castellanos 3B DET
120 George Maselli T. Bauer SP CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli B. Snell SP TB
122 Fantasy BFFs S. Ohtani SP LAA
123 Jeff Tobin E. Gattis C HOU
124 R.J. White L. Weaver SP STL
125 Heath Cummings J. Cueto SP SF
126 Team 1 J. Bruce RF NYM
127 Nicky Tapas J. Berrios SP MIN
128 Matt Williams K. Seager 3B SEA
129 The Fantasy Man E. Nunez 3B BOS
130 @LanceBrozdow E. Diaz RP SEA
131 Chris Towers Y. Moncada 2B CHW
132 Sergio Gonzalez W. Davis RP COL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Sergio Gonzalez E. Rosario LF MIN
134 Chris Towers G. Polanco RF PIT
135 @LanceBrozdow K. Schwarber LF CHC
136 The Fantasy Man A. Eaton CF WAS
137 Matt Williams E. Inciarte CF ATL
138 Nicky Tapas B. Morrow RP CHC
139 Team 1 C. Allen RP CLE
140 Heath Cummings B. Hand RP SD
141 R.J. White M. Moustakas 3B KC
142 Jeff Tobin A. Jones CF BAL
143 Fantasy BFFs H. Neris RP PHI
144 George Maselli D. DeShields LF TEX
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli G. Bird 1B NYY
146 Fantasy BFFs W. Ramos C TB
147 Jeff Tobin C. Morton SP HOU
148 R.J. White K. Hendricks SP CHC
149 Heath Cummings P. DeJong SS STL
150 Team 1 M. Clevinger SP CLE
151 Nicky Tapas J. Smoak 1B TOR
152 Matt Williams I. Desmond LF COL
153 The Fantasy Man J. Samardzija SP SF
154 @LanceBrozdow J. Gray SP COL
155 Chris Towers N. Mazara RF TEX
156 Sergio Gonzalez D. LeMahieu 2B COL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Sergio Gonzalez A. Colome RP TB
158 Chris Towers K. Herrera RP KC
159 @LanceBrozdow D. Bundy SP BAL
160 The Fantasy Man M. Stroman SP TOR
161 Matt Williams M. Conforto LF NYM
162 Nicky Tapas D. Duffy SP KC
163 Team 1 K. Kiermaier CF TB
164 Heath Cummings Y. Molina C STL
165 R.J. White M. Melancon RP SF
166 Jeff Tobin C. Anderson SP MIL
167 Fantasy BFFs J. Taillon SP PIT
168 George Maselli A. Duvall LF CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 George Maselli A. Sanchez SP TOR
170 Fantasy BFFs I. Kinsler 2B LAA
171 Jeff Tobin B. Gardner LF NYY
172 R.J. White R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
173 Heath Cummings C. Santana 1B PHI
174 Team 1 S. Gennett 2B CIN
175 Nicky Tapas M. Margot CF SD
176 Matt Williams G. Richards SP LAA
177 The Fantasy Man J. Bour 1B MIA
178 @LanceBrozdow J. Villar 2B MIL
179 Chris Towers J. Familia RP NYM
180 Sergio Gonzalez J. Lamb 3B ARI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Sergio Gonzalez O. Herrera CF PHI
182 Chris Towers D. Salazar SP CLE
183 @LanceBrozdow B. Zimmer CF CLE
184 The Fantasy Man M. Fulmer SP DET
185 Matt Williams J. Bell 1B PIT
186 Nicky Tapas D. Lamet SP SD
187 Team 1 G. Gonzalez SP WAS
188 Heath Cummings C. Hernandez 2B PHI
189 R.J. White B. Treinen RP OAK
190 Jeff Tobin G. Holland RP COL
191 Fantasy BFFs M. Haniger RF SEA
192 George Maselli B. Brach RP BAL
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 George Maselli Z. Cozart SS LAA
194 Fantasy BFFs J. Baez 2B CHC
195 Jeff Tobin E. Suarez 3B CIN
196 R.J. White M. Zunino C SEA
197 Heath Cummings A. Miller RP CLE
198 Team 1 A. Vizcaino RP ATL
199 Nicky Tapas W. Castillo C CHW
200 Matt Williams K. Maeda SP LAD
201 The Fantasy Man C. Hamels SP TEX
202 @LanceBrozdow Y. Grandal C LAD
203 Chris Towers M. Brantley LF CLE
204 Sergio Gonzalez T. Roark SP WAS
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Sergio Gonzalez A. Garcia RF CHW
206 Chris Towers J. Lucroy C OAK
207 @LanceBrozdow P. Corbin SP ARI
208 The Fantasy Man E. Thames 1B MIL
209 Matt Williams A. Barnes C LAD
210 Nicky Tapas S. Greene RP DET
211 Team 1 F. Rodney RP MIN
212 Heath Cummings T. Walker SP ARI
213 R.J. White M. Taylor CF WAS
214 Jeff Tobin J. Kipnis 2B CLE
215 Fantasy BFFs R. Grichuk LF TOR
216 George Maselli L. Gregerson RP STL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 George Maselli L. Morrison 1B MIN
218 Fantasy BFFs T. Mancini LF BAL
219 Jeff Tobin J. Soria RP CHW
220 R.J. White A. Simmons SS LAA
221 Heath Cummings C. Davis 1B BAL
222 Team 1 K. Gausman SP BAL
223 Nicky Tapas J. Montgomery SP NYY
224 Matt Williams A. Bradley RP ARI
225 The Fantasy Man A. Hicks CF NYY
226 @LanceBrozdow S. Kingery 2B PHI
227 Chris Towers L. Giolito SP CHW
228 Sergio Gonzalez J. Faria SP TB
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Sergio Gonzalez S. Souza RF ARI
230 Chris Towers J. Happ SP TOR
231 @LanceBrozdow M. Wacha SP STL
232 The Fantasy Man R. Porcello SP BOS
233 Matt Williams A. Rosario SS NYM
234 Nicky Tapas T. Chatwood SP CHC
235 Team 1 T. Anderson SS CHW
236 Heath Cummings S. Newcomb SP ATL
237 R.J. White D. Pomeranz SP BOS
238 Jeff Tobin L. Brinson CF MIA
239 Fantasy BFFs L. Lynn SP MIN
240 George Maselli B. McCann C HOU
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 George Maselli C. Bedrosian RP LAA
242 Fantasy BFFs B. Ziegler RP MIA
243 Jeff Tobin J. Winker RF CIN
244 R.J. White D. Fowler CF STL
245 Heath Cummings K. Calhoun RF LAA
246 Team 1 D. Dahl LF COL
247 Nicky Tapas A. Hays RF BAL
248 Matt Williams J. Hader RP MIL
249 The Fantasy Man M. Franco 3B PHI
250 @LanceBrozdow R. Chirinos C TEX
251 Chris Towers O. Arcia SS MIL
252 Sergio Gonzalez S. Manaea SP OAK
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Sergio Gonzalez N. Walker 2B NYY
254 Chris Towers J. Teheran SP ATL
255 @LanceBrozdow E. Longoria 3B SF
256 The Fantasy Man A. Avila C ARI
257 Matt Williams S. Choo RF TEX
258 Nicky Tapas A. Minter RP ATL
259 Team 1 G. Torres SS NYY
260 Heath Cummings A. Claudio RP TEX
261 R.J. White Z. Britton RP BAL
262 Jeff Tobin N. Jones RP CHW
263 Fantasy BFFs M. Harvey SP NYM
264 George Maselli A. Altherr LF PHI
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 George Maselli J. Pirela LF SD
266 Fantasy BFFs Y. Alonso 1B CLE
267 Jeff Tobin J. Peraza 2B CIN
268 R.J. White J. Martinez LF STL
269 Heath Cummings C. Dickerson LF PIT
270 Team 1 B. Parker RP LAA
271 Nicky Tapas T. Frazier 3B NYM
272 Matt Williams C. Iannetta C COL
273 The Fantasy Man M. Wieters C WAS
274 @LanceBrozdow D. Betances RP NYY
275 Chris Towers M. Estrada SP TOR
276 Sergio Gonzalez C. Gonzalez RF COL
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 Sergio Gonzalez Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
278 Chris Towers B. Boxberger RP ARI
279 @LanceBrozdow J. Harrison 2B PIT
280 The Fantasy Man A. Hedges C SD
281 Matt Williams M. Semien SS OAK
282 Nicky Tapas A. Russell SS CHC
283 Team 1 S. Piscotty RF OAK
284 Heath Cummings J. Flaherty SP STL
285 R.J. White J. Crawford 3B PHI
286 Jeff Tobin J. McCann C DET
287 Fantasy BFFs M. Smith CF TB
288 George Maselli B. Belt 1B SF
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 George Maselli D. Fowler RF OAK
290 Fantasy BFFs K. Barraclough RP MIA
291 Jeff Tobin F. Hernandez SP SEA
292 R.J. White E. Santana SP MIN
293 Heath Cummings A. Reed RP MIN
294 Team 1 J. Bradley CF BOS
295 Nicky Tapas R. Healy DH SEA
296 Matt Williams J. Reddick RF HOU
297 The Fantasy Man N. Williams RF PHI
298 @LanceBrozdow R. McMahon 1B COL
299 Chris Towers S. Matz SP NYM
300 Sergio Gonzalez F. Mejia C CLE
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 Sergio Gonzalez Y. Solarte 2B TOR
302 Chris Towers D. Leone RP STL
303 @LanceBrozdow C. Devenski RP HOU
304 The Fantasy Man C. Gomez CF TB
305 Matt Williams B. Peacock SP HOU
306 Nicky Tapas K. Kela RP TEX
307 Team 1 M. Mikolas SP STL
308 Heath Cummings J. Soler RF KC
309 R.J. White Y. Hirano RP ARI
310 Jeff Tobin J. Pederson CF LAD
311 Fantasy BFFs J. Alfaro C PHI
312 George Maselli Z. Davies SP MIL
Round 27
Pos Team Player
313 George Maselli J. Junis SP KC
314 Fantasy BFFs A. Garrett SP CIN
315 Jeff Tobin V. Robles RF WAS
316 R.J. White T. Beckham SS BAL
317 Heath Cummings C. Rodon SP CHW
318 Team 1 C. Maybin CF MIA
319 Nicky Tapas M. Andujar 3B NYY
320 Matt Williams D. Peralta RF ARI
321 The Fantasy Man K. Marte SS ARI
322 @LanceBrozdow C. Green RP NYY
323 Chris Towers A. Pujols DH LAA
324 Sergio Gonzalez M. Trumbo DH BAL
Round 28
Pos Team Player
325 Sergio Gonzalez S. Castro 2B MIA
326 Chris Towers H. Ramirez DH BOS
327 @LanceBrozdow W. Calhoun LF TEX
328 The Fantasy Man M. Chapman 3B OAK
329 Matt Williams M. Kepler RF MIN
330 Nicky Tapas S. Schebler RF CIN
331 Team 1 T. d'Arnaud C NYM
332 Heath Cummings M. Kopech SP CHW
333 R.J. White B. Drury 2B NYY
334 Jeff Tobin A. Cobb SP BAL
335 Fantasy BFFs L. Martin CF DET
336 George Maselli E. Rodriguez SP BOS
Round 29
Pos Team Player
337 George Maselli M. Kemp LF LAD
338 Fantasy BFFs C. Cron 1B TB
339 Jeff Tobin R. Lopez SP CHW
340 R.J. White J. Dyson CF ARI
341 Heath Cummings H. Perez LF MIL
342 Team 1 R. Martin C TOR
343 Nicky Tapas T. Flowers C ATL
344 Matt Williams L. Gohara SP ATL
345 The Fantasy Man B. Mitchell RP SD
346 @LanceBrozdow J. Odorizzi SP MIN
347 Chris Towers A. Reyes SP STL
348 Sergio Gonzalez M. Pina C MIL
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 24 S. Marte LF PIT
3 25 G. Sanchez C NYY
4 48 K. Jansen RP LAD
5 49 W. Merrifield 2B KC
6 72 J. Paxton SP SEA
7 73 R. Devers 3B BOS
8 96 L. McCullers SP HOU
9 97 L. Castillo SP CIN
10 120 T. Bauer SP CLE
11 121 B. Snell SP TB
12 144 D. DeShields LF TEX
13 145 G. Bird 1B NYY
14 168 A. Duvall LF CIN
15 169 A. Sanchez SP TOR
16 192 B. Brach RP BAL
17 193 Z. Cozart SS LAA
18 216 L. Gregerson RP STL
19 217 L. Morrison 1B MIN
20 240 B. McCann C HOU
21 241 C. Bedrosian RP LAA
22 264 A. Altherr LF PHI
23 265 J. Pirela LF SD
24 288 B. Belt 1B SF
25 289 D. Fowler RF OAK
26 312 Z. Davies SP MIL
27 313 J. Junis SP KC
28 336 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
29 337 M. Kemp LF LAD
Fantasy BFFs
Rd Pk Player
1 2 M. Trout CF LAA
2 23 A. Judge RF NYY
3 26 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
4 47 Y. Darvish SP CHC
5 50 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
6 71 J. Segura SS SEA
7 74 A. Nola SP PHI
8 95 F. Rivero RP PIT
9 98 Y. Puig RF LAD
10 119 N. Castellanos 3B DET
11 122 S. Ohtani SP LAA
12 143 H. Neris RP PHI
13 146 W. Ramos C TB
14 167 J. Taillon SP PIT
15 170 I. Kinsler 2B LAA
16 191 M. Haniger RF SEA
17 194 J. Baez 2B CHC
18 215 R. Grichuk LF TOR
19 218 T. Mancini LF BAL
20 239 L. Lynn SP MIN
21 242 B. Ziegler RP MIA
22 263 M. Harvey SP NYM
23 266 Y. Alonso 1B CLE
24 287 M. Smith CF TB
25 290 K. Barraclough RP MIA
26 311 J. Alfaro C PHI
27 314 A. Garrett SP CIN
28 335 L. Martin CF DET
29 338 C. Cron 1B TB
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 3 T. Turner SS WAS
2 22 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
3 27 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
4 46 Z. Greinke SP ARI
5 51 R. Ray SP ARI
6 70 D. Keuchel SP HOU
7 75 D. Murphy 2B WAS
8 94 R. Acuna CF ATL
9 99 S. Doolittle RP WAS
10 118 M. Carpenter 1B STL
11 123 E. Gattis C HOU
12 142 A. Jones CF BAL
13 147 C. Morton SP HOU
14 166 C. Anderson SP MIL
15 171 B. Gardner LF NYY
16 190 G. Holland RP COL
17 195 E. Suarez 3B CIN
18 214 J. Kipnis 2B CLE
19 219 J. Soria RP CHW
20 238 L. Brinson CF MIA
21 243 J. Winker RF CIN
22 262 N. Jones RP CHW
23 267 J. Peraza 2B CIN
24 286 J. McCann C DET
25 291 F. Hernandez SP SEA
26 310 J. Pederson CF LAD
27 315 V. Robles RF WAS
28 334 A. Cobb SP BAL
29 339 R. Lopez SP CHW
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Blackmon CF COL
2 21 J. Martinez RF BOS
3 28 C. Seager SS LAD
4 45 R. Hoskins LF PHI
5 52 C. Martinez SP STL
6 69 A. Pollock CF ARI
7 76 Z. Godley SP ARI
8 93 D. Price SP BOS
9 100 C. Taylor CF LAD
10 117 J. Realmuto C MIA
11 124 L. Weaver SP STL
12 141 M. Moustakas 3B KC
13 148 K. Hendricks SP CHC
14 165 M. Melancon RP SF
15 172 R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
16 189 B. Treinen RP OAK
17 196 M. Zunino C SEA
18 213 M. Taylor CF WAS
19 220 A. Simmons SS LAA
20 237 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
21 244 D. Fowler CF STL
22 261 Z. Britton RP BAL
23 268 J. Martinez LF STL
24 285 J. Crawford 3B PHI
25 292 E. Santana SP MIN
26 309 Y. Hirano RP ARI
27 316 T. Beckham SS BAL
28 333 B. Drury 2B NYY
29 340 J. Dyson CF ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Harper RF WAS
2 20 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 29 D. Gordon 2B SEA
4 44 A. Benintendi LF BOS
5 53 B. Posey C SF
6 68 G. Cole SP HOU
7 77 T. Shaw 3B MIL
8 92 M. Tanaka SP NYY
9 101 R. Iglesias RP CIN
10 116 I. Happ CF CHC
11 125 J. Cueto SP SF
12 140 B. Hand RP SD
13 149 P. DeJong SS STL
14 164 Y. Molina C STL
15 173 C. Santana 1B PHI
16 188 C. Hernandez 2B PHI
17 197 A. Miller RP CLE
18 212 T. Walker SP ARI
19 221 C. Davis 1B BAL
20 236 S. Newcomb SP ATL
21 245 K. Calhoun RF LAA
22 260 A. Claudio RP TEX
23 269 C. Dickerson LF PIT
24 284 J. Flaherty SP STL
25 293 A. Reed RP MIN
26 308 J. Soler RF KC
27 317 C. Rodon SP CHW
28 332 M. Kopech SP CHW
29 341 H. Perez LF MIL
Team 1
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 19 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 30 G. Springer CF HOU
4 43 A. Rendon 3B WAS
5 54 C. Archer SP TB
6 67 L. Cain CF MIL
7 78 J. Quintana SP CHC
8 91 O. Albies 2B ATL
9 102 M. Olson 1B OAK
10 115 A. Wood SP LAD
11 126 J. Bruce RF NYM
12 139 C. Allen RP CLE
13 150 M. Clevinger SP CLE
14 163 K. Kiermaier CF TB
15 174 S. Gennett 2B CIN
16 187 G. Gonzalez SP WAS
17 198 A. Vizcaino RP ATL
18 211 F. Rodney RP MIN
19 222 K. Gausman SP BAL
20 235 T. Anderson SS CHW
21 246 D. Dahl LF COL
22 259 G. Torres SS NYY
23 270 B. Parker RP LAA
24 283 S. Piscotty RF OAK
25 294 J. Bradley CF BOS
26 307 M. Mikolas SP STL
27 318 C. Maybin CF MIA
28 331 T. d'Arnaud C NYM
29 342 R. Martin C TOR
Nicky Tapas
Rd Pk Player
1 7 G. Stanton RF NYY
2 18 C. Sale SP BOS
3 31 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
4 42 C. Carrasco SP CLE
5 55 J. Upton LF LAA
6 66 B. Buxton CF MIN
7 79 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
8 90 K. Giles RP HOU
9 103 R. Odor 2B TEX
10 114 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
11 127 J. Berrios SP MIN
12 138 B. Morrow RP CHC
13 151 J. Smoak 1B TOR
14 162 D. Duffy SP KC
15 175 M. Margot CF SD
16 186 D. Lamet SP SD
17 199 W. Castillo C CHW
18 210 S. Greene RP DET
19 223 J. Montgomery SP NYY
20 234 T. Chatwood SP CHC
21 247 A. Hays RF BAL
22 258 A. Minter RP ATL
23 271 T. Frazier 3B NYM
24 282 A. Russell SS CHC
25 295 R. Healy DH SEA
26 306 K. Kela RP TEX
27 319 M. Andujar 3B NYY
28 330 S. Schebler RF CIN
29 343 T. Flowers C ATL
Matt Williams
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Betts RF BOS
2 17 C. Kluber SP CLE
3 32 B. Dozier 2B MIN
4 41 J. deGrom SP NYM
5 56 N. Cruz DH SEA
6 65 W. Myers 1B SD
7 80 R. Cano 2B SEA
8 89 C. Knebel RP MIL
9 104 R. Braun LF MIL
10 113 T. Story SS COL
11 128 K. Seager 3B SEA
12 137 E. Inciarte CF ATL
13 152 I. Desmond LF COL
14 161 M. Conforto LF NYM
15 176 G. Richards SP LAA
16 185 J. Bell 1B PIT
17 200 K. Maeda SP LAD
18 209 A. Barnes C LAD
19 224 A. Bradley RP ARI
20 233 A. Rosario SS NYM
21 248 J. Hader RP MIL
22 257 S. Choo RF TEX
23 272 C. Iannetta C COL
24 281 M. Semien SS OAK
25 296 J. Reddick RF HOU
26 305 B. Peacock SP HOU
27 320 D. Peralta RF ARI
28 329 M. Kepler RF MIN
29 344 L. Gohara SP ATL
The Fantasy Man
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Correa SS HOU
2 16 M. Machado 3B BAL
3 33 S. Strasburg SP WAS
4 40 A. Bregman 3B HOU
5 57 J. Schoop 2B BAL
6 64 A. Chapman RP NYY
7 81 M. Cabrera 1B DET
8 88 R. Osuna RP TOR
9 105 J. Lester SP CHC
10 112 D. Santana RF MIL
11 129 E. Nunez 3B BOS
12 136 A. Eaton CF WAS
13 153 J. Samardzija SP SF
14 160 M. Stroman SP TOR
15 177 J. Bour 1B MIA
16 184 M. Fulmer SP DET
17 201 C. Hamels SP TEX
18 208 E. Thames 1B MIL
19 225 A. Hicks CF NYY
20 232 R. Porcello SP BOS
21 249 M. Franco 3B PHI
22 256 A. Avila C ARI
23 273 M. Wieters C WAS
24 280 A. Hedges C SD
25 297 N. Williams RF PHI
26 304 C. Gomez CF TB
27 321 K. Marte SS ARI
28 328 M. Chapman 3B OAK
29 345 B. Mitchell RP SD
@LanceBrozdow
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
2 15 F. Lindor SS CLE
3 34 L. Severino SP NYY
4 39 C. Yelich CF MIL
5 58 M. Ozuna LF STL
6 63 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
7 82 A. McCutchen CF SF
8 87 M. Sano 3B MIN
9 106 R. Hill SP LAD
10 111 J. Turner 3B LAD
11 130 E. Diaz RP SEA
12 135 K. Schwarber LF CHC
13 154 J. Gray SP COL
14 159 D. Bundy SP BAL
15 178 J. Villar 2B MIL
16 183 B. Zimmer CF CLE
17 202 Y. Grandal C LAD
18 207 P. Corbin SP ARI
19 226 S. Kingery 2B PHI
20 231 M. Wacha SP STL
21 250 R. Chirinos C TEX
22 255 E. Longoria 3B SF
23 274 D. Betances RP NYY
24 279 J. Harrison 2B PIT
25 298 R. McMahon 1B COL
26 303 C. Devenski RP HOU
27 322 C. Green RP NYY
28 327 W. Calhoun LF TEX
29 346 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Kershaw SP LAD
2 14 J. Votto 1B CIN
3 35 M. Bumgarner SP SF
4 38 T. Pham LF STL
5 59 B. Hamilton CF CIN
6 62 W. Contreras C CHC
7 83 Y. Cespedes LF NYM
8 86 J. Gallo 3B TEX
9 107 D. Gregorius SS NYY
10 110 A. Beltre 3B TEX
11 131 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
12 134 G. Polanco RF PIT
13 155 N. Mazara RF TEX
14 158 K. Herrera RP KC
15 179 J. Familia RP NYM
16 182 D. Salazar SP CLE
17 203 M. Brantley LF CLE
18 206 J. Lucroy C OAK
19 227 L. Giolito SP CHW
20 230 J. Happ SP TOR
21 251 O. Arcia SS MIL
22 254 J. Teheran SP ATL
23 275 M. Estrada SP TOR
24 278 B. Boxberger RP ARI
25 299 S. Matz SP NYM
26 302 D. Leone RP STL
27 323 A. Pujols DH LAA
28 326 H. Ramirez DH BOS
29 347 A. Reyes SP STL
Sergio Gonzalez
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 13 K. Bryant 3B CHC
3 36 J. Verlander SP HOU
4 37 J. Abreu 1B CHW
5 60 E. Andrus SS TEX
6 61 K. Davis LF OAK
7 84 E. Hosmer 1B SD
8 85 S. Perez C KC
9 108 S. Gray SP NYY
10 109 J. Arrieta SP PHI
11 132 W. Davis RP COL
12 133 E. Rosario LF MIN
13 156 D. LeMahieu 2B COL
14 157 A. Colome RP TB
15 180 J. Lamb 3B ARI
16 181 O. Herrera CF PHI
17 204 T. Roark SP WAS
18 205 A. Garcia RF CHW
19 228 J. Faria SP TB
20 229 S. Souza RF ARI
21 252 S. Manaea SP OAK
22 253 N. Walker 2B NYY
23 276 C. Gonzalez RF COL
24 277 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
25 300 F. Mejia C CLE
26 301 Y. Solarte 2B TOR
27 324 M. Trumbo DH BAL
28 325 S. Castro 2B MIA
29 348 M. Pina C MIL
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

