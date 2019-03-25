Ohtani (elbow) hit in the cage and threw out to 50 feet Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ohtani is slowly but surely working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last October. He should be cleared for on-field batting practice soon, barring setbacks. While he remains without a concrete return timeline, the hope is that Ohtani will be ready to serve as the team's designated hitter in May.