Manager Charlie Montoyo didn't dismiss the possibility of Manoah being called up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the opening in the Blue Jays' rotation Wednesday against the Yankees, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports. "We have options," Montoyo answered, when asked if Manoah would join the rotation this week.

Toronto is looking for a new fifth starter after optioning Anthony Kay to the minors last week. The team will have long reliever Trent Thornton work as an opener in front of Ross Stripling in Monday's game against the Rays, which could lessen the chances of Toronto treating Wednesday as a bullpen day. If Toronto does in fact choose to go with a traditional starter Wednesday, Manoah would be available to go on six days' rest, provided he's scratched ahead of his scheduled turn Tuesday for Buffalo. Though Manoah impressed in spring training and has dazzled over his first three outings at Triple-A, the Blue Jays may not be keen on starting his MLB service clock just yet. Nate Pearson would be another option to step into the rotation if the Blue Jays prefer to fill the opening with a pitcher who's already on the 40-man roster.