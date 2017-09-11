Blue Jays' Michael Saunders: Leaves team for birth of child
Saunders has left the Blue Jays to witness the birth of his child, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's unclear how much time Saunders will miss while away from the team, but it shouldn't be more than a few games. The 30-year-old outfielder has primarily seen time as a pinch hitter since joining the Blue Jays after rosters expanded, going 3-for-6 with with two walks and two strikeouts. He'll continue to occupy a bench role when he returns.
