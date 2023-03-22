Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Wednesday that Contreras is likely to bat fifth this season, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol added that Paul Goldschmidt will likely hit third, with Nolan Arenado handling cleanup duties. Brendan Donovan figures to serve as the primary leadoff man in most pitching matchups and Tyler O'Neill could open as the No. 2 hitter. Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman might regularly factor into that top-of-the-order mix as well. Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis in December and has posted a .367 batting average and .891 OPS through 33 plate appearances this spring in Grapefruit League play.