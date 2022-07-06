Graterol allowed a hit and struck out two to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Graterol had no trouble protecting a three-run lead Tuesday. He stepped into the closer role with Craig Kimbrel (back) currently day-to-day -- if Kimbrel goes on the injured list, Graterol would likely continue to see save chances. Both of the 23-year-old's saves this year have come in his last five appearances. He's added a 3.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB across 38 innings while adding eight holds, a blown save and a 2-3 record in a career-high 35 appearances.