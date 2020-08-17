Watch Now: Highlights: Red Sox at Yankees ( 1:19 )

We've been down this road before with Clint Frazier.

We've seen him come up and perform right away as an injury fill-in, usually for Aaron Judge and/or Giancarlo Stanton. (Yup, we've been down this road before with them, too.)

So what makes this time different? Well, Frazier himself is different, in a way that's visible and was evident as early as spring training. He has a new timing mechanism, twisting his lead foot inward as far as it'll go, and every time he has gotten a chance to show it off (primarily in exhibition play), he has hit rockets. His home run upon joining the club Wednesday is just one example:

"A lot of times, people have talked about my bat speed, but I never really felt like it was always there," he said back in February, upon revealing the new setup. "I felt like I was trying to shoot a gun with it on safety. There were things stopping it along the way and I didn't feel like I wanted it to. I feel like this move is giving me my best chance."

Now, Frazier is saying he's the best player he's ever been. His manager, Aaron Boone, says he can be an impact player in the league right now and is giving him the chance, starting him in all four games since he arrived. Each of Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford has already ceded a start to Frazier, which would suggest he's the preferred choice to all of them now that he's here. He has responded by going 8 for 15 with two homers and three doubles.

Judge's stay on the IL figures to be a brief one, but Stanton will be sidelined for several more weeks. And even after both return, the Yankees will be able to find a spot for Frazier if he proves deserving of it, what with Gardner batting .167 and Hicks batting .216 so far.

It's all contingent on Frazier making himself indispensable in the interim, and if he does, you'll be glad you took a flier now, when he was still widely available. Frankly, there's no excuse not to add him in a five-outfielder league.

Unless, of course, you'd prefer to roll the dice on that other former prospect who may finally be breaking out in New York ...