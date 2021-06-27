Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be preserved, than in points leagues, where volume is a higher priority. That is indicated in the tiers below.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 14 (June 28-July 4):
|1
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|2
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|3
T. Bauer SP LAD Trevor Bauer SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|4
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|6
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
|9
|10
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|11
A. DeSclafani SP SF Anthony DeSclafani SP SF
|
@
|
@
|12
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|13
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
|
@
|
@
|14
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|15
W. Miley SP CIN Wade Miley SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|16
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
vs
|
vs
|17
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|18
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|19
|20
|21
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|22
|23
T. Santillan SP CIN Tony Santillan SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|24
|25
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|26
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|27
|28
|29
M. Foltynewicz SP TEX Mike Foltynewicz SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|30
G. Richards SP BOS Garrett Richards SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|31
C. Martinez SP STL Carlos Martinez SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|32
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|33
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|34
S. Howard SP PHI Spencer Howard SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|35
J. Eickhoff SP NYM Jerad Eickhoff SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|36
W. LeBlanc RP STL Wade LeBlanc RP STL
|
vs
|
@
|37
M. King RP NYY Michael King RP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|38
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|39
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
|
@
|
vs
|40
T. Eshelman SP BAL Tom Eshelman SP BAL
|
@
|
@