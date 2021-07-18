The first full week back from the All-Star break features a fairly conventional schedule, with just one team (the Twins) playing eight games and only three (the Rockies, Royals and Brewers) playing five.

Unfortunately, recent prospect call-ups Jarred Kelenic and Jarren Duran both face less-than-optimal matchups, making them poor fits for this week's list. It doesn't mean they're automatic sits or that you should most certainly bench them for all 10 of the players on this list. But I don't feel particularly motivated to start either in Week 17 (July 19-25), at least not in three-outfielder leagues.

Here are my 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 17 (July 19-25) Robbie Grossman LF DET Detroit • #8 • Age: 31 Matchups TEX4, @KC3 ROSTERED 69% You were about ready to move on, but now he's reaching base at better than a .500 clip in July with some tasty matchups ahead. Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups NYM3, STL3 ROSTERED 66% He misses Jacob deGrom in the Mets series, and the Cardinals rotation is a mess right now. It's hard to believe Joey Votto is still so available given how productive he's been since returning from a broken thumb. Alex Kirilloff RF MIN Minnesota • #19 • Age: 23 Matchups @CHW4, LAA4 ROSTERED 70% The Statcast numbers suggest that his quality of contact will soon lead to big things. Eight games are eight games even if the matchups are less than optimal. David Fletcher 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups @OAK2, @MIN4 ROSTERED 67% Would you believe he's batting over .450 since mid-June? If you can do without home runs or stolen bases, the matchups are ripe for more. Jonathan India 2B CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 24 Week Rankings Matchups NYM3, STL3 ROSTERED 78% He's getting to the point where he'll no longer be eligible for this list. As with Fletcher, it's more about him getting on base than anything else, but the matchups are fine. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @STL4, ARI3 ROSTERED 39% It's been slow going since his return from a strained hamstring, but he's still putting the bat on the ball. The Cubs have the third-best matchups of any team this week. Max Stassi C LAA L.A. Angels • #33 • Age: 30 Matchups @OAK2, @MIN4 ROSTERED 49% You may not have an opening at catcher, and that's fine. But if you do, how can you keep overlooking this guy? Eric Haase C DET Detroit • #13 • Age: 28 Matchups TEX4, @KC3 ROSTERED 56% Another exciting catcher play, though perhaps one with an expiration date given his all-or-nothing profile. Better chance of the power showing up with matchups like these. Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 29 Matchups @STL4, ARI3 ROSTERED 33% Joc Pederson's departure frees up more regular playing time for a slugger who's been gradually falling out of favor. He could do real damage against two ravaged rotations. Vidal Brujan RF TB Tampa Bay • #7 • Age: 23 Matchups BAL3, @CLE4 ROSTERED 56% You might move him up a couple spots if stolen bases are a priority, but the recent call-up has yet to show he'll hit in the majors, much less play every day. Maybe these matchups set him off.

Best hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Rays BAL3, @CLE4

2. Tigers TEX4, @KC3

3. Cubs @STL4, ARI3

4. Diamondbacks PIT3, @CHC3

5. Astros CLE3, TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 17

1. Brewers KC2, CHW3

2. Royals @MIL2, DET3

3. White Sox MIN4, @MIL3

4. Red Sox @TOR3, NYY4

5. Braves SD3, @PHI4