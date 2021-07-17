If the matchups hold -- which is no certainty with every rotation being reset coming out of the All-Star break -- this week's crop of sleeper pitchers is looking particularly strong, highlighted by five two-start pitchers right off the bat. The first two are practically musts for all formats, but the next three offer intriguing upside as well. Even the one-start options that follow don't feel like total concessions.
It's a promising way to get back into the swing of things. As always, my choices are limited to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
It's two optimal matchups for one of the few up-and-comers with some availability still. Are you waiting for an invitation?
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
Same logic for Tarik Skubal mostly applies for Shane McClanahan, though for a left-hander like him, the Orioles matchup isn't as favorable as you'd think.
Tylor Megill SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 25
The surprising breakthrough has been getting whiffs on three different pitches, making him an intriguing two-start play even with suboptimal matchups.
Kyle Muller SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 23
The presumption is he'll come back from the minors to make these two starts, but you'll need to monitor the wire. He's erratic but gets strikeouts.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 29
His past two starts are his best two starts, which suggests he's rounding into form after two lost seasons and a remade delivery.
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
The unlikeliest breakout of all has shown no signs of slowing down and looks to be enough of a bat-misser that the matchup doesn't matter so much.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
He's fixed his delivery, staying on top of the ball better, and has regained faith in his slider, delivering two strong outings to close out the first half.
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 31
Back-to-back six-inning efforts should give you some confidence that he'll pick up a win with this favorable matchup.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
He's been hit-or-miss overall, but the Cardinals have a bottom-five offense, if you can believe it.
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
Recommending a pitcher at Coors Field seems like a losing strategy, despite Jon Gray's relative success there, but the matchup is good enough to roll the dice.