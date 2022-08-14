Vinnie Pasquantino DH KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups @MIN3, @TB4 Rostered 60% There's nothing special about the Royals' matchups this week, but I don't care. Over this past week, Pasquantino's production has begun to live up to the data, and there's not a single hitter rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues who I trust more moving forward.

Tommy Pham LF BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups @PIT3, @BAL3 Rostered 63% Following a dreadful July, Pham has gone on a home run binge with his new team, sending three out already in August, and will enjoy the second-best hitter matchups this week with three games at the Pirates and three at the Orioles.

Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 29 Matchups COL3, @ARI3 Rostered 22% DeJong has come back from the minors looking like a changed player and, between the majors and minors, has homered 10 times in his past 23 games. He'll get to tee off against pitchers like Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Tommy Henry and Madison Bumgarner this week.

Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups OAK4, @MIN3 Rostered 70% Lowe continues to fly under the radar in Fantasy, heating up again with a .345 (29 for 84) batting average and four home runs in his past 22 games. The Rangers will enjoy the third-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Athletics staff for four games and the Twins staff for three.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27 Matchups @TOR3, CHC1, BOS3 Rostered 62% After hitting under .200 for the first three months, Mateo is quickly emerging as a must-start player in Rotisserie leagues. The stolen bases have always been there, but he's also batting a respectable .289 (37 for 128) with seven homers in his past 40 games and will get to enjoy the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups ARI4, @COL3 Rostered 65% Pederson has hit safely in all but one game since returning from a concussion and will hopefully have the power stroke going for a three-game series at Coors Field this upcoming week. The Giants have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team and only two left-handers on the schedule.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups DET4, CHW3 Rostered 22% The Guardians are clearly committed to playing Gonzalez, having DFA'd Franmil Reyes and all but benched Nolan Jones for him, and the rookie has continued to pile up multi-hit games. There's more power to be revealed, and it may show up in a four-game series against the Tigers to open the week.

Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups COL3, @ARI3 Rostered 7% After contributing nothing offensively with sporadic playing time earlier this year, Nootbaar has settled into right field, playing against both lefties and righties and making a real impact with a .329 (23 for 70) batting average, three homers and more walks (13) than strikeouts (12) over his past 25 games. He'll get to beat up on the Rockies and Diamondbacks pitching staffs this week.

Steven Kwan LF CLE Cleveland • #38 • Age: 24 Matchups DET4, CHW3 Rostered 74% Kwan brings almost nothing to the table power-wise, but he is hitting .341 (47 for 138) with six steals over his past 33 games. The lack of strikeouts makes him a points-league darling, but he's hot enough with favorable enough matchups for any format this week.