Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Narvaez went deep off Rays starter Charlie Morton in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 4-3 at the time. The catcher is hitting .292/.365/.475 over 322 at-bats this season, adding 17 homers, 42 RBI and 52 runs scored. He hadn't gone yard since a two-homer game versus the Athletics on July 16.

