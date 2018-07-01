Smith's absence from the last two starting lineups was due to a sore right wrist, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith's injury doesn't appear to be serious, though it's unclear if he'd deserve a spot in the starting lineup when healthy. Through 17 games, he's hitting just .222/.255/.400, with miserable strikeout (36.2 percent) and walk (2.1 percent) rates. Still, the struggling Mets have little reason not to give him the opportunity to prove whether or not he's a part of their core moving forward, so expect him in the lineup on a fairly frequent basis.