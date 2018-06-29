Mets' Dominic Smith: Out again Friday
Smith is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Friday.
Smith will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Jose Bautista draws another start in the outfield during the first contest of the Mets' mini road trip. Over 14 games in June, Smith has hit .233 with a .685 OPS while striking out 16 times.
