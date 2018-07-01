Smith, who remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, is expected back Tuesday or Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith hasn't seen the starting lineup since Tuesday, and Mets fans were first given an explanation for his absence Saturday. The team has a day off Monday, but expects Smith to be back in action prior to the upcoming two-game set in Toronto. The 23-year-old owns a .670 OPS since his early-June promotion.