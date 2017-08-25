Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sitting Friday
Rendon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like the Nationals may have been held up getting back to Washington after their series in Houston wrapped up Thursday night. A number of veterans are sitting, Rendon included, but Rendon should be available off the bench and back in the lineup for Saturday's game. He is batting just .224/.317/.373 so far in August after a .392/.500/.689 month of July.
