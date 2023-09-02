Gore may remain on bereavement list through his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
No official decision has been made yet regarding Gore's status for Tuesday, but Patrick Corbin would be in line to start in Gore's place if need be. Gore was placed on the bereavement list Thursday, and he will be required to return Thursday at the very latest.
