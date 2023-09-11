Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Adams underwent successful surgery to repair the fractured hamate bone in his left wrist, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams is expected to be fully healed from the procedure ahead of spring training in February. Drew Millas will serve as the top backup to Keibert Ruiz for the rest of the season while Adams is on the shelf. Adams finishes his second full season in Washington with a .273/.331/.476 slash line to go with four home runs, 21 RBI and eight runs across 158 plate appearances over 44 games.