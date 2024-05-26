Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Though he'll step in behind the plate for the series finale, Adams playing time has predictably been on the downturn since Keibert Ruiz made his return from the injured list earlier this month. Adams will be making just his second start in seven games.
More News
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Could still see consistent work•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Set to lose work with Ruiz back•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Pops second homer•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Getting breather Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Getting start at catcher•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Clubs first homer of 2024•