Washington optioned Adams to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Adams will head down to Rochester after struggling to get his bat going lately, and catcher Drew Millas will be recalled concurrently. In his last 10 games, Adams has gone 5-for-27 and lost most of his backstop work to Keibert Ruiz as the seasons progressed.
