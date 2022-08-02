Rutschman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

After seeing his five-game hitting streak come to an end in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds, Rutschman resumed raking in the series opener in Texas. Dating back to June 10, the rookie ranks first in the majors among all catchers in on-base percentage (.393), OPS (.932) and doubles (19), making him worth the wait for those who invested in him on draft day even though he didn't make his MLB debut until late May.