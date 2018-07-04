Musgrove said that he's hopeful to miss only one start due to the right index finger infection that resulted in his placement on the disabled list Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates will hand Clay Holmes the start in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers in Musgrove's stead after the infection resulted in swelling that made it painful for the latter to play catch. It's a disappointing setback for Musgrove after he submitted one of his best starts of the season his last time out June 29 against the Padres, during which he tossed seven shutout innings and struck out five. The Pirates will likely wait and see how Musgrove responds to antibiotic treatment over the next few days before determining if he can realistically take the hill for his next turn through the rotation, which would come July 10 against the Nationals.