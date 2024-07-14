Musgrove (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session will be Musgrove's first since he went on the injured list June 1 with a right elbow issue. The right-hander was diagnosed with a bone spur and a bone bruise shortly thereafter and received platelet-rich plasma and cortisone injections to address the injury. Musgrove has been playing catch since late June and threw off a mound July 10, though not as part of a full bullpen session. He's expected to accompany the Padres on their three-city road trip following the All-Star break and should continue to toss bullpen sessions during that time with the aim of gradually increasing the intensity of his throwing. He'll likely need a series of minor-league rehab starts prior to being activated off the 60-day IL, and he probably won't be ready to return to the big-league club's rotation until at least early August.