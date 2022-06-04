Smith (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain Saturday.
Smith was removed from Friday's game against the Mariners with a shoulder injury, and he underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a sprain in the AC joint of his shoulder. The 24-year-old was seen in a sling Saturday morning, and he received an anti-inflammatory injection, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Smith doesn't yet have a timetable for his return. Ezequiel Duran was recalled from Double-A Frisco and will start at third base and bat seventh during his major-league debut Saturday. Duran should see most of the playing time at the hot corner in Smith's absence, but Andy Ibanez could also see a slight uptick in at-bats.