Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Smith has hit safely in his last seven games, going 11-for-30 (.367) in that span. His homer Tuesday, a first-inning blast off Roansy Contreras, was Smith's first long ball since June 23. The 26-year-old is up to eight homers, 36 RBI, 42 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .296/.384/.457 slash line over 86 contests this season. Smith's maintained a strong batting average, but he's a bit lacking in over-the-fence power, though he's managed 19 doubles to lead the Rangers in two-baggers.